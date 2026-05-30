Irish Couple Loses €26,000 as Tenerife Wedding Planner Declares Insolvency

An Irish couple lost €26,000 to a Tenerife wedding planner who declared insolvency just months before their September ceremony, leaving them and other affected couples scrambling to salvage their weddings amidst suspected fraud.

Sorcha McManigan and Alan Kent, both 31, are facing a financial and emotional crisis as their dream wedding in Tenerife, scheduled for September, hangs in the balance.

After more than two years of meticulous planning and three trips to the Canary Islands to secure the perfect venue, the Dublin couple has lost €26,000 to their British wedding planner, Claire Lopez of Weddings in Tenerife, who announced she was insolvent without having organised any of the event. The payment, representing more than two-thirds of the total €37,000 cost, has vanished, leaving them with just four months to rebuild a wedding that now must be entirely re-planned from scratch.

"It's like we have to pay for a second wedding with four months to go," said a distraught Ms McManigan, who described how the devastating news came via a cold email last Friday. "My heart just dropped and I had to break the news to Alan because he didn't get the email. The fact, after all the money we had spent, she wouldn't even ring us to tell us in person.

" The situation is far from isolated. The couple has identified at least four or five other Irish couples, and numerous English couples, who have also lost money to the same planner. Some of these affected individuals are already in Tenerife with weddings scheduled in the coming weeks, yet have absolutely nothing organised.

A WhatsApp group has formed among the victims to share information, particularly regarding legal recourse, but many are reluctant to pursue costly litigation after having already lost tens of thousands of euro. Ms McManigan contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs for assistance, which she praised for its support, though they noted they cannot organise a wedding. Police in Tenerife reportedly told two couples the matter is civil, not criminal, further complicating the path to recovery.

Evidence suggests potential fraud beyond simple insolvency. The planner, Claire Lopez, is allegedly not her legal name; Spain's business registry lists Claire Louise Mary Oxenham and Lars Jensen as directors of Weddings in Tenerife, incorporated only in February 2023. Ms McManigan was told Jensen, described as a Danish ex-biker, is the planner's husband.

Despite an email to clients last week stating the company would file for insolvency "as soon as our lawyer has prepared the necessary documents", the business registry still shows the company as active as of yesterday. The planner's website and social media have been wiped clean.

An invoice provided to Ms McManigan itemised a luxurious wedding package including flowers, cake, an open bar, food, venue hire, a videographer, photographer, celebrant, and a planning fee, but none of these services appear to have been secured. The couple discovered their venue is only partially paid-€1,000 of a €5,000 deposit-and no other vendors have been compensated. Other couples found the company's office empty, with windows covered, after sending wedding items for storage.

"She had a website, that's gone; all her social medias are wiped," said Ms McManigan, who now feels "really foolish" and believes "there were red flags I must have missed. " With guest flights and accommodation booked from the US, France, and Ireland, cancelling is not an option, as it would impose further financial burdens on their loved ones.

The couple is now torn between the desire to proceed and the daunting challenge of replicating a €30,000-plus wedding in four months, all while questioning whether they were victims of a deliberate scam rather than an unfortunate business failure





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Wedding Fraud Tenerife Wedding Planner Irish Couple Insolvency Weddings In Tenerife Claire Lopez Consumer Protection

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