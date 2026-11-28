Taoiseach Martin and Tánaiste Harris maintain confidence in Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill despite allegations she opposed Anne O'Connor's appointment.

Irish political leaders Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris have firmly maintained their support for Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, despite emerging revelations that they were aware of internal disagreements regarding the appointment of former HSE chief Anne O'Connor. The controversy intensified as O'Connor launched a detailed legal challenge, alleging that the minister actively opposed her tenure and preferred Department of Health secretary-general Derek Tierney for the role.

Leaders Defend Minister Amid Allegations

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris were aware of the allegation that Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill never wanted Anne O'Connor to be the HSE boss - and the claim that she had expressed a preference for her own secretary-general to fill the post - when they told the Dáil they had confidence in her this week. The revelation comes as the Government reels from a highly impressive PR offensive from the now-sacked HSE boss that has earned grudging respect from the higher echelons of Government Buildings. The letter - sent on Tuesday to the HSE's lawyers and copied personally to Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill - claims the chair of the HSE board, Ciarán Devane, told Ms O'Connor that the minister was 'dissatisfied' that Derek Tierney - MacNeill's top civil servant in the Department of Health - was not appointed to the HSE job.

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Legal Letter and Political Fallout

Opposition parties rounded on the Coalition yesterday, with Labour leader Ivana Bacik saying the claims in the bombshell letter were describing 'a stitch-up'. And the chair of the Oireachtas Health Committee, where HSE board members are expected to appear on Wednesday, called for the Coalition leaders to end their silence over whether or not they were aware of Ms O'Connor's claims. Despite repeated queries throughout yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris - who both publicly expressed confidence in the minister in the Dáil on Wednesday - refused to acknowledge whether or not she informed them about Ms O'Connor's letter. When asked yesterday evening, however, if he had confidence in the Health Minister, Taoiseach Mr Martin said: 'I've already said I have.' A spokesman for the Tánaiste refused to comment yesterday. Asked if Mr Harris retained confidence in the Health Minister, the Tánaiste's spokesman replied: 'Yes.'

Ministerial Silence and Committee Scrutiny

Ms Carroll MacNeill also refused to confirm if, or when, she sent the letter to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste. A Department of Health spokesman would only say: 'The minister is mindful that mediation may be an option for the parties involved, that this is a contested space and, accordingly, does not intend to make any additional comment beyond answers already provided in committee.' Health Committee chair Pádraig Rice last night said the Taoiseach and Tánaiste 'must be upfront about what they knew and when'. Mr Rice, the Social Democrats Health spokesman, told the MoS: 'The vow of silence is not sustainable. Had they seen this explosive letter when they stood up in the Dáil and expressed confidence in the minister?'

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Internal Government Perspectives

Mr Rice also said he intends to ask Mr Devane whether he had stated, as per Ms O'Connor's letter, that the minister was 'dissatisfied' that Department of Health secretary-general Derek Tierney was not appointed HSE chief. Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and the now sacked HSE chief Anne O'Connor But the MoS has been told by a Government source that the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste were not surprised by the legal letter which leaked to the media on Friday evening. 'We can't formally answer that letter, but I'm not surprised by that letter,' said a senior Government source. However, senior ministers involved in managing the crisis said that the statement that Ms O'Connor issued on Wednesday was a 'subset' of the legal letter.

Strategic Media Campaign Analysis

'The Taoiseach and Tánaiste were not surprised by the letter. Had Jennifer not told them it would have been a major issue. 'The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste had an awareness of the letter,' said a Minister. Another source expressed admiration for how Ms O'Connor is conducting a PR offensive. 'What is huge matter for us, but in fairness to the former chief executive, is the precision at which information seems to be coming out,' a Cabinet minister said last night. 'It is a very impressive media campaign,' said the Cabinet source. 'So the minister is speaking in the committee, and in the middle of the Minister for Health's statement, Anne O'Connor's statement comes out, at that precise moment. Then on Friday night, when everyone's going about their legal business - not Saturday's papers, which is the normal way things would appear - but on Friday night, push alerts from three or four different news organisations. Boom, boom, boom