Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris retreat from backing the HSE board's decision to fire Anne O'Connor as she launches legal challenges over the dismissal process.

Irish Coalition leaders Micheál Martin and Simon Harris have executed a significant policy reversal by withdrawing their previous support for the Health Service Executive board's decision to terminate Anne O'Connor from her role as chief executive. This abrupt shift in stance arrives shortly after Ms O'Connor confirmed she received no prior warning regarding the review of her position before being dismissed during an online meeting last weekend.

Government Backtracks on HSE Leadership Dismissal

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste initially expressed confidence in the HSE board and its independent statutory powers to manage employment processes, but that position has now been formally retracted. Mr Martin stated it was incorrect to claim the Government supported the specific decision to sack Ms O'Connor, noting that the board's assertions about constant performance reviews were directly contradicted by her statements. Mr Harris also issued a statement emphasizing the legal independence of the board while simultaneously distancing the political leadership from endorsement of the dismissal outcome.

Also read Irish Opposition Demands Clarity After HSE Chief Anne O'Connor Sacked

Ms O'Connor Challenges Dismissal via Legal Action

Ms O'Connor has engaged solicitors to contest the termination, releasing a statement that details her lack of knowledge about the severity of the situation prior to the Saturday morning Teams call with HSE chair Ciarán Devane. She revealed she was surprised to learn that Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill had informed the top coalition leaders about an elevated performance review in September without her consent or prior notification. The former chief executive emphasized that she was not aware her job was at risk until the moment of her dismissal.

Minister Defends Board While Admitting Possible Errors

Despite the political fallout, Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill reaffirmed her confidence in the HSE board during an appearance before the Oireachtas Health Committee yesterday. She maintained that the board acted within its statutory rights and under legal advice, though she conceded she may have erred by sharing details of the review process with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste. Ms Carroll MacNeill refused to provide further commentary on the internal workings of the board, citing the likelihood of ongoing litigation regarding the employment procedures.

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Department Officials Questioned on Role in Process

New evidence emerged regarding the involvement of the Department of Health, with Secretary General Derek Tierney testifying that HSE officials had asked for input on a six-month review of Ms O'Connor's position last month. Mr Tierney admitted he had not responded to the request made by HSE chairman Ciarán Devane, citing competing priorities, and stated that the inquiry was not linked to the specific performance reviews that eventually led to her termination. The Department of Health has not yet provided further clarification on these interactions.

Opposition Demands Accountability and Clarification

Opposition parties have intensified their scrutiny, with Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane suggesting that ministerial support for the board implied being in lockstep with the HSE chair and members. Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik argued that the escalated employment review was deliberately constructed to ensure Ms O'Connor's removal, a result she claimed was clearly desired by the Health Minister. The Coalition leaders now face intense pressure to ensure the HSE board provides a comprehensive account of the events leading to the controversial dismissal.