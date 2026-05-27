Irish-Medium Schools Face Severe Teacher Shortage and Resource Gaps, Principals Tell Committee

Principals of two Irish-medium schools informed the Stormont Education Committee about critical shortages of Irish-speaking subject teachers and inadequate support for special educational needs, urging the Department of Education to create a workforce plan to ensure equity with English-medium schools.

The principals of two prominent Irish-medium schools in Northern Ireland presented to the Stormont Education Committee , highlighting significant challenges faced by the sector. Micheál Mac Giolla Ghunna, principal of Coláiste Feirste in Belfast, and Diarmaid Ua Bruadair, principal of Gaelcholáiste Dhoire , detailed issues including a critical shortage of Irish-speaking subject specialists and inadequate support for special educational needs .

Their remarks underscore a growing demand for a strategic workforce plan to sustain and expand Irish-language education. The committee hearing, conducted in Irish with English translation, also coincided with a legislative proposal by Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan to mandate the Department of Education to develop such a plan. Mac Giolla Ghunna emphasized that students in Irish-medium schools must have equitable access to specialist teachers, comparable to their peers in English-medium institutions.

Despite strong pupil enrollment growth at Coláiste Feirste, which now exceeds 1,000 students, the school's ability to offer A-level subjects remains severely constrained. While the school provides approximately 25 to 27 GCSE qualifications, often relying on non-specialists, the A-level curriculum has been capped at just 15 subjects for several years due to an insufficient number of qualified Irish-speaking instructors. This scarcity also extends to the development of Irish-language apprenticeships, where finding experts capable of delivering high-level instruction proves exceptionally difficult.

Additionally, Mac Giolla Ghunna pointed out that the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), Northern Ireland's exams board, lacks Irish-speaking staff, resulting in a dearth of Irish-language examination resources for pupils. Ua Bruadair echoed these concerns, describing how his school must "twist and turn" to secure support for students with Special Educational Needs (SEN). He explained that Gaelcholáiste Dhoire collaborates with neighboring English-medium schools to share effective practices and resources.

Ua Bruadair stressed that the pressures confronting Irish-medium schools are not isolated; they foreshadow broader challenges likely to emerge across the entire educational sector. He noted that many issues discussed would resonate with principals in English-medium schools, suggesting a systemic need for enhanced planning and resource allocation. The evidence presented highlights a paradox: while Irish-medium education experiences notable growth in student numbers, infrastructure and workforce development have not kept pace.

The principals' testimony calls for urgent intervention to ensure linguistic equity and educational quality. The proposed private member's bill seeks to institutionalize a workforce planning process, aiming to address teacher shortages and resource gaps. Without a coordinated strategy, the expansion of Irish-medium education risks stagnation, potentially limiting student choice and undermining the sector's potential. The hearing illustrates the operational realities faced by these schools, from curriculum delivery to examination support, and points to a need for policy innovation.

Collaboration across school sectors offers a temporary mitigation, but long-term solutions require dedicated investment in Irish-language teaching professionals and curriculum materials. The situation reflects a wider issue of parity of esteem for Irish-medium education within the Northern Irish context. Ultimately, these challenges are about more than language-they concern equitable access to a broad and specialized education for all students, regardless of the medium of instruction.

The committee's consideration of this evidence may prove pivotal in shaping future educational policy and resource distribution. Mac Giolla Ghunna and Ua Bruadair's accounts provide a stark reminder that the sustainability of Irish-medium education hinges on addressing fundamental workforce and resource deficits. Their call for parity is a call for fairness in educational opportunity and outcomes





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Irish-Medium Education Teacher Shortage Northern Ireland Stormont Education Committee Coláiste Feirste Gaelcholáiste Dhoire A-Level Subjects Special Educational Needs Workforce Plan CCEA

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