Daithi O'Corrain faces federal charges for allegedly damaging a US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules at Shannon Airport using gallium and other tools in April 2026.

Federal prosecutors in the United States have formally charged Daithi O'Corrain, a 48-year-old Irish national, with the destruction of government property after he allegedly dismantled a $60 million US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft. The charges stem from a deliberate attack on the military transport plane, which was parked on the taxiway of Shannon Airport in Ireland on April 11, 2026. O'Corrain, who also operates under the alias David Curran, is accused of using corrosive substances and tools to inflict extensive damage that rendered the aircraft inoperable.

Details Of The Alleged Aircraft Destruction

According to the indictment filed in the Southern District of New York on November 16, O'Corrain spent several hours inside the aircraft after breaching its rear crew door. The Department of Justice states that he used gallium, a metal that remains liquid at room temperature and rapidly corrodes aluminum and steel, to eat through critical components. He also poured a mixture of ball bearings and unknown substances into the fuel tank, effectively destroying the plane's internal mechanisms.

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O'Corrain allegedly smashed every gauge in the cockpit, cut wires, severed hydraulic lines, and punctured air ducts throughout the interior. After the aircraft's crew returned to prepare for their next departure, they spotted O'Corrain through a cockpit window and immediately notified Shannon Airport security. He was then seen escaping through a roof hatch, where he stopped to inflict additional exterior damage with an axe before being apprehended.

Months Of Pre-Attack Planning Revealed

Law enforcement officials revealed that O'Corrain conducted extensive research months before the April 11 incident to ensure the success of his attack. He specifically studied the construction of the C-130H model and identified optimal entry points at Shannon Airport. O'Corrain ordered several capsules of gallium online, purchased various tools, and subscribed to a service that tracks military aircraft movements to anticipate the plane's arrival.

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Furthermore, the Department of Justice reported that he researched prior incidents involving American military aircraft at the Irish location and attempted to contact individuals involved in previous breaches. O'Corrain demonstrated detailed knowledge of the C-130H's layout, indicating he knew exactly how to disable critical systems to maximize damage. His actions were driven by a clear intent to incapacitate the valuable military asset stationed abroad.

Official Statements And Legal Consequences

US Attorney Jamie McDonald emphasized that the charges serve as a stern warning that attacks on US military assets will not be tolerated. He stated that O'Corrain posed a significant threat to national security and nearby personnel by destroying the aircraft abroad. McDonald noted that the indictment holds the defendant accountable for his serious crime and demonstrates the government's commitment to protecting its military property globally.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C Barnacle Jr added that law enforcement partners will continue to pursue anyone targeting US military interests, regardless of location. O'Corrain now faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison for destruction of government property. The Department of War and the office of Ireland's Taoiseach have been contacted for comment regarding the federal charges.

Context Of Security Incidents At Shannon Airport

The alleged attack on the C-130 Hercules follows a series of security breaches at Shannon Airport throughout 2025, highlighting ongoing vulnerabilities at the transit hub. In November 2025, three individuals drove a van into a restricted area where a US military C-40 aircraft was parked. More recently, in mid-May 2025, three people breached the airport perimeter and spray-painted a US military plane.

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Just prior to the paint incident, Irish authorities arrested three people who drove a van through the airport fence. These repeated security lapses have drawn attention to the safety of foreign military equipment stationed in Ireland during transit. The extensive planning by O'Corrain and the ease with which he accessed the C-130H suggest significant flaws in airport security protocols that may require urgent review by authorities.