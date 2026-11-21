An Irish Mail on Sunday investigation reveals a new golden circle of twelve semi-state CEOs earning over €300,000. Total agency pay reaches €31.6 million amid public anger over soaring executive wages.

An investigation by the Irish Mail on Sunday has identified a new elite group of twelve semi-state and agency CEOs whose annual salaries exceed €300,000. This development highlights a widening gap between public sector leadership compensation and that of top political figures in Ireland. The revelation occurs just as the country negotiates a significant pay rise for the broader public service workforce.

Total Public Sector Pay Reaches €31.6 Million

The heads of the 171 commercial and non-commercial State agencies, alongside several high-ranking politicians, are set to receive a combined total of €31,600,887 this year. This massive expenditure has sparked intense scrutiny regarding how the State, which remains heavily dependent on corporation tax receipts, will fund this near 11 per cent pay rise agreed with public sector unions recently. Critics argue that these levels of remuneration are unsustainable given the broader economic context.

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NTMA Chief Tops List at €480,000

Frank O'Connor, the chief executive of the National Transport Management Agency (NTMA), leads the ranking with an annual salary of €480,000. He is followed by Brendan McDonagh, the outgoing NAMA boss who previously earned €430,000 per annum before the winding up of the State's bad bank. McDonagh rejoined the NTMA as Director of the National Development Finance Agency in September, though a spokesperson declined to comment on his current compensation package. Paddy Hayes, head of the ESB, earns €410,000 despite the utility company recording profits of €337 million in the first six months of the year.

Taoiseach Earnings Surpassed by CEOs

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is paid €256,311 to lead the country, does not even make the top 20 list of highest earners. His salary is surpassed by numerous agency heads, including Health Service Executive chief executive Anne O'Connor, who earns €406,178. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly receives €301,174, and Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy earns €268,522. These figures illustrate a significant shift in the compensation hierarchy, with administrative leaders now out-earning the political leadership they serve.

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Controversial Salary Increases and Raises

Concerns are mounting over specific salary decisions, such as the €118,000 pay rise secured earlier this year by Uisce Éireann boss Niall Gleeson. Similarly, Outgoing Land Development Agency chief John Coleman received a €50,000 increase before moving to the DAA, where he now earns €380,000. This represents €95,000 more than his predecessor, Kenny Jacobs, after the Government sanctioned the generous adjustment. Central Bank Governor Gabriel Maklouf, who has warned against using vulnerable revenues for permanent spending increases, has a take-home pay of €342,239.

SPRC Role and Future Pay Implications

The Senior Post Remuneration Committee (SPRC), established by the government in 2024, faces growing scrutiny regarding its role in justifying these high wages. The committee was created to address concerns that publicly funded CEO pay was falling behind market rates. Unease is also evident regarding RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst, who seeks a €25,000 increase on his current €250,000 salary. Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Harris, earning €236,427, remains outside the super-pay top 30, highlighting the disparity between political and executive compensation structures.