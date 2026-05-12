Irish TV Channel Plays Eurovision-Themed Episode of Father Ted Instead of the Singing Contest's Final

An Irish TV channel will air a sitcom episode in place of the Eurovision Song Contest's final, citing the appalling loss of lives in Gaza as the reason for their boycott.

An Irish TV channel will play a Eurovision-themed episode of Father Ted in place of the singing contest's final after boycotting the event over Israel's participation.

On Saturday night, RTÉ, the country's national broadcaster, will air the sitcom's iconic 1996 episode 'A Song For Europe', in which priests Ted and Dougal enter the 'Eurosong' contest, a parody of Eurovision, to represent Ireland. The pair perform a disastrous minute-long song called 'My Lovely Horse' and end up receiving 'nul points' after plotting to stop Ireland from winning and having to host the competition the following year.

The Eurovision Song Contest begins today in Austria, but divisions over Israel's participation are hanging over the event's 70th anniversary. Host city Vienna has been decked in hearts and the contest's 'United by Music' motto this week, in which singers and bands from 35 countries will compete onstage for Europe's musical crown. But Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Iceland have decided to boycott the competition over Israel's inclusion.

Ireland has won Eurovision seven times, making it the most successful country in the competition's history along with Sweden. But RTÉ said it would not be competing in Eurovision for the first time in 61 years last December, citing the 'appalling loss of lives in Gaza'. Ireland's state broadcaster will play a Eurovision-themed episode of Father Ted in place of the singing contest's final.

RTÉ said it would not be competing in Eurovision for the first time in 61 years, citing the 'appalling loss of lives in Gaza'. Israeli singer Noam Bettan is among 15 acts competing for votes from viewers and national juries in Tuesday's semifinal at the Wiener Stadthalle arena. Bettan is seeking to get Israel, which came second in 2025, into Saturday's final with the ballad 'Michelle'. Slovenia, meanwhile, said it would broadcast a documentary about Palestine.

Spain's RTVE will run its own musical special, 'The House of Music'. The boycotts are a financial blow to Eurovision, which is funded largely by participating broadcasters, and to public broadcasters at a time when many are under financial pressure from government funding cuts and competition from social media.

The European Broadcasting Union, which runs Eurovision, has toughened voting rules in response to the vote-rigging allegations, halving the number of votes per person to 10 and tightening safeguards against 'suspicious or coordinated voting activity'. Fans attend the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at the City Hall Square in Vienna, Austria on May 10, 2026.

Israel last year got 83 per cent of its points from the public for its song 'New Day Will Rise' and came second overall





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Irish TV Channel Father Ted Eurovision-Themed Episode Eurovision Song Contest Israel's Participation Ireland's Boycott Vienna Austria Eurovision Ireland's Success In Eurovision Israel's Participation In Eurovision Spain Ireland Netherlands Slovenia Iceland Israel's Boycott Eurovision's Financial Impact European Broadcasting Union Voting Rules Israel's Performance In Eurovision Eurovision's Political Controversies

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Three-Time Irish Eurovision Winner Supports His Country's Boycott Of The ContestDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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