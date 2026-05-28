Ironman Bolton 70.3 Returns with Expanded Course and Road Closures

The Ironman 70.3 Bolton triathlon returns on June 7, featuring a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and 13.1-mile run with extensive road closures from June 5-8.

The Ironman 70.3 Bolton triathlon is set to take place from June 5 to June 7, 2025, bringing thousands of athletes and spectators to the Greater Manchester area.

The main event on Sunday, June 7, begins with a one-loop 1.2-mile swim at Pennington Flash Country Park near Leigh, starting at 6:15 AM. Following the swim, competitors embark on a 56-mile bike course that starts at Pennington Flash, proceeds along Atherleigh Way (A579), through Chew Moor and Lostock, and features an out-and-back section on Victoria Road (A58) and Old Kiln Lane. The route then includes a multi-loop section on Chorley New Road before returning to Bolton.

After completing two loops of central Bolton, the bike leg concludes in Queens Park. The run leg is a two-loop 13.1-mile course that laps around Bolton town centre, ascends through Queen's Park onto Chorley New Road, descends back through Queen's Park, and finishes in front of Bolton Town Hall, providing stunning views of historic buildings and crowds.

The weekend also includes the Night Run on Friday, June 5, and Ironkids Bolton on Saturday, June 6, each with their own road closures. Bolton Council has emphasized that temporary road closures are necessary for the safety of participants, residents, and spectators. The closures will mirror those from previous years but will be extended for the main event on Sunday, June 7, covering routes from Pennington Flash to Bolton, particularly affecting Chorley New Road and the town centre.

Despite the closures, the town centre and Middlebrook retail park will remain open as usual throughout the weekend. Drivers are advised to park in normal car parks, and those heading to Middlebrook from Bolton should use the A676/A58 to Manchester Road/Chorley Road (A6) and then De Havilland Way (A6027). A council spokesperson noted that hosting this major sporting weekend is a privilege that brings the community together for three incredible events.

They stressed that safety is a priority and that temporary road closures are essential, urging residents and visitors to plan their trips accordingly. Detailed maps and timings are available on the Ironman website, and a road access hotline (03330 11 66 00) is available before and during the event. Residents can also email bolton70.3@ironmanroadaccess.com for information, though it will not be monitored on race day. Specific road closures are extensive.

Le Mans Crescent, Howell Croft North, and Howell Croft South will be closed from 6 AM on Friday, June 5, to 9 AM on Monday, June 8, for course setup. On Friday, Knowsley Street, Chorley Street, Spa Road (eastbound), St Edmund Street, Helena Road, and Bridge Street close from 5:30 PM to 9 PM. Deansgate closes from 6 AM to 5 PM on Saturday.

On Sunday, June 7, many roads close early: St Helen's Road, Sandy Lane, Byrom Lane, Slag Lane, and Lowton Road from 6 AM to 10 AM; Bickershaw Lane, a section of the A578, Nel Pan Lane, and Westleigh Lane from 6 AM to 10:45 AM; Atherleigh Way (A579) northbound from St Helen's Road to Kirkhall Lane from 6 AM to 9:45 AM, and northbound from Kirkhall Lane to the Talbot roundabout from 6 AM to 10:45 AM. North Road from Gibfield Park Avenue, Platt Lane, and the A58 from Platt Lane to Chequerbent roundabout closes 6:30 AM to 11 AM.

Chew Moor Lane/Tempest Road to Regent Road, and Regent Road to Chorley New Road, close 7 AM to 11:15 AM. Victoria Road (A58) and Old Kiln Lane close 7 AM to 1 PM. Chorley New Road eastbound from Beaumont Road to Beehive Roundabout closes 7 AM to 1 PM (westbound remains open). Chorley New Road from Waterslea Drive to St George's Road (B6226) closes 7 AM to 5:30 PM.

Chew Moor Lane, St John's Road, Tempest Road, Regent Road close 7 AM to 11:15 AM. Chorley Street, Bark Street, St Helena's Road, Blackhorse Street, and Queen Street close 7 AM to 3:30 PM. Participants and spectators are urged to check the Ironman website for the latest updates and diversion routes to navigate the closures smoothly





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Ironman Bolton Triathlon Road Closures Pennington Flash Bolton Town Centre

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