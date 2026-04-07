Irregular Sleep and Short Sleep Linked to Higher Risk of Heart Problems

A new study reveals a strong link between inconsistent sleep patterns, short sleep duration, and an increased risk of major heart problems. The research, conducted over ten years, followed thousands of adults and found that irregular bedtimes and sleeping less than eight hours significantly increased the likelihood of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular events. The study emphasizes the importance of both sleep duration and consistency for heart health.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Oulu in Finland suggests a strong correlation between irregular sleep patterns and an increased risk of major heart problems. The research, which followed 3,231 adults for a decade, found that individuals who go to bed at inconsistent times and consistently sleep less than eight hours per night are potentially twice as likely to experience adverse cardiovascular events.

These events included heart attacks, strokes, unstable angina, hospitalization for heart failure, and even death from cardiovascular disease. The study meticulously tracked participants' sleep schedules using wearable devices, recording their bedtime, wake-up time, and the midpoint of their sleep cycle. The irregularity of sleep was assessed by measuring the variability in these times over a seven-day period. Furthermore, the researchers took into account other known risk factors for heart disease, such as sex, body mass index, employment status, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels, and physical activity, ensuring that the study's conclusions accurately reflected the impact of sleep irregularity. The findings underscore the critical role of consistent sleep in maintaining cardiovascular health and highlight the potential dangers of erratic sleep habits.\The core of the study's findings revolves around the combination of short sleep duration and inconsistent bedtimes. While wake-up time did not appear to significantly affect the risk, the regularity of bedtime proved to be a crucial factor. Participants who slept less than the median sleep duration of seven hours and 56 minutes per night and had highly variable bedtimes or sleep midpoints exhibited a significantly higher risk of experiencing a major heart event. However, this increased risk was not observed in individuals who slept longer than this median sleep duration. The researchers propose that irregular bedtimes disrupt the body's internal biological clock, also known as the circadian rhythm, which governs vital functions, including heart function, hormone regulation, metabolic processes, and the body's ability to recover during sleep. The data clearly shows that those who slept for a shorter time and varied their sleep schedules were more vulnerable. The research provides a significant reminder that proper sleep hygiene, including maintaining a consistent bedtime, is crucial. Moreover, the study adds to the growing body of evidence linking irregular sleep patterns and short sleep duration to a range of other health issues, such as obesity, diabetes, and weakened immune function, further emphasizing the importance of prioritizing adequate and consistent sleep.\During the ten-year follow-up period, the study documented that approximately four percent of participants, totaling 128 individuals, suffered major heart events. These events ranged in severity, highlighting the broad impact of irregular sleep on cardiovascular health. Other factors identified as contributing to an elevated risk of heart problems included being male, having a higher body mass index, and being unemployed. Additionally, participants who experienced heart events tended to have higher blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels compared to those who did not. The study's conclusions align with the broader public health recommendations emphasizing the importance of adequate sleep. In the UK, the average adult gets only around six hours and 27 minutes of sleep per night, a figure significantly below the National Health Service (NHS) recommended range of seven to nine hours. The study emphasizes that both the duration and regularity of sleep are essential for long-term heart health. Even if an individual struggles to consistently achieve eight hours of sleep per night, adhering to a regular bedtime may provide a protective effect, potentially reducing the risk of heart attacks and other serious cardiovascular issues. This research serves as a valuable reminder of the importance of prioritizing sleep for overall well-being and mitigating the risks associated with cardiovascular disease





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sleep Heart Health Cardiovascular Disease Sleep Duration Sleep Patterns

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irregular bedtimes double heart risk for those getting below 8 hoursIrregular sleep timing significantly impacts heart health, with inconsistent bedtimes linked to a higher risk of major cardiovascular events over a decade.

Read more »

Doctor shares little-known reason people wake up at 3amDr Michael J Breus spoke about the common sleep complaint and what could be causing it

Read more »

I stayed awake for 192 hours - four things helped me get more sleepTommy says there are four areas of day-to-day life that have a key impact on sleep

Read more »

Sleep Coach Reveals Four Habits That Could Be Ruining Your SleepA sleep coach shares four common habits that can negatively impact sleep quality, drawing from his personal experience overcoming severe insomnia. Learn how to improve your sleep habits with these practical tips.

Read more »

Mushroom Coffee Review: A Sleep-Friendly Alternative for Coffee LoversA coffee enthusiast shares their experience with MOGU's mushroom coffee, highlighting its unique blend of Arabica beans and adaptogenic mushrooms like Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, and Chaga. The review explores the taste, health benefits, and sleep-related advantages, comparing it to regular coffee and other brands.

Read more »

Sleep expert explains 'biological reason' people keep waking up at 3amA psychologist has explained the biological reason people often wake up at 3am

Read more »