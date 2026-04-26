Is Harry Styles Running the London Marathon as Daddy Pig?

Fans speculate that Harry Styles disguised himself as Daddy Pig to run the London Marathon, raising funds for the National Deaf Children's Society following a storyline in Peppa Pig about hearing loss.

The London Marathon witnessed a peculiar and delightful surge of speculation this past Sunday, as fans of global pop sensation Harry Styles became convinced that the singer was secretly running the 26.2-mile course disguised as Daddy Pig from the beloved children’s show, Peppa Pig .

The character, known for his cheerful demeanor and distinctive appearance, was participating in the marathon to raise both awareness and crucial funds for the National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS), a cause particularly close to the family’s heart following the recent diagnosis of his son, George, with moderate hearing loss. This heartwarming initiative, combined with the uncanny resemblance observed by eagle-eyed fans, sparked a whirlwind of theories across social media platforms.

Harry Styles, 32, is no stranger to the rigors of marathon running, having completed two marathons last year under assumed names. He has openly discussed his passion for the sport, emphasizing the solitude and freedom it provides him – a chance to escape the constant scrutiny of fame and connect with his own thoughts.

Last year, he surprised onlookers by appearing in the Tokyo Marathon, achieving a commendable time of 3:24:07 and securing a respectable 6,010th position out of over 26,700 runners. Six months later, he further impressed the running community by completing the Berlin Marathon in an impressive 2:59:13, setting a new personal best. Given his dedication and penchant for anonymity in races, the idea of him taking on the London Marathon in such a whimsical disguise seemed, to many fans, entirely plausible.

The connection was further fueled by a recent collaboration between Daddy Pig and Runner’s World magazine, where the cartoon character graced the digital cover, mirroring Styles’ own appearance on the cover just weeks prior. This seemingly coincidental timing only intensified the rumors, with fans meticulously analyzing footage from the marathon, claiming to recognize Styles’ distinctive legs beneath the pig costume.

The character of Daddy Pig, speaking to Runner’s World, detailed the specially designed running costume and the enthusiastic support planned by his family – Mummy Pig, Peppa, George, and baby Evie – who were eager to cheer him on along the route. He playfully mentioned Peppa’s initial fundraising idea of a ‘sponsored loudness’ before settling on more conventional methods. Beyond the playful disguise and fan theories, the marathon run holds significant meaning for Daddy Pig and his family.

The NDCS has provided invaluable support and guidance since George’s diagnosis of moderate hearing loss in one ear, and this marathon run is a heartfelt gesture of gratitude and a commitment to raising awareness for the organization. This initiative coincides with a powerful upcoming storyline in Peppa Pig, where George is diagnosed with moderate hearing loss, and is fitted with a hearing aid. The episode aims to promote inclusive storytelling and normalize experiences with hearing loss.

The marathon participation and the storyline work in tandem to create a powerful message of acceptance and support for deaf children and their families. The combination of celebrity intrigue, charitable cause, and inclusive representation has made this London Marathon a truly memorable event, leaving fans wondering if a pop star was indeed hiding beneath the pink snout of Daddy Pig





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Harry Styles Daddy Pig London Marathon Peppa Pig National Deaf Children's Society NDCS Running Celebrity Hearing Loss Inclusion

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