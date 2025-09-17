Is Ruben Amorim's Time at Manchester United Running Out?

Manchester United finds itself in turmoil following a string of poor performances. Rumours of manager Ruben Amorim's potential dismissal swirl as the club languishes in the Premier League table.

The ongoing turmoil surrounding Manchester United appears to be escalating daily. Following their stunning second-round Carabao Cup exit against League Two side Grimsby Town, United suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat in the Manchester Derby over the weekend. This season was intended to be a fresh start for United's beleaguered manager Ruben Amorim after their disappointing 15th-place finish last term, compounded by their devastating Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, despite several new signings, Amorim is once again facing mounting pressure. United currently languish in 14th place in the table with only one victory from four matches, a result secured through a stoppage-time penalty against promoted Burnley before the international break. With fresh speculation surrounding Amorim's future and a former United star making a 'criminal' accusation, let's delve deeper into the latest developments from Old Trafford. Former United goalkeeper Ben Foster has made a significant statement about Amorim's prospects at the helm of the Red Devils. Speaking through his YouTube channel, Foster suggests that the ownership is already contemplating sacking Amorim, with plans in the works, although no one at Old Trafford is eager to dismiss the Portuguese tactician. Foster stated: 'It's already rumbling. It's already there. It's been rumbling for a long time. Nobody just wants to really commit to it. But I guarantee you, if, after eight games, they've got eight points and they're still in 14th or 15th position, somebody's gonna have to pull the trigger because it can't carry on like that because it's been proven now. It's nearly a year since he's been the manager. It won't work.'United started the Manchester derby with Altay Bayındir in goal, despite signing goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day for £18.2million. Former number one Andre Onana had also departed the club on loan to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor. Nevertheless, former United midfielder Paul Scholes insists that it represents a 'criminal offence' if United showed no interest in Gianluigi Donnarumma during the summer transfer window. City ultimately secured the services of PSG's Champions League-winning custodian for a mere £27m, with the Italian putting in a strong performance against United on Sunday. 'I don't think the quality is there ,' Scholes told the BBC. 'Goalkeeper was a major issue. Did they really need to get to the Grimsby game to realise Onana is not good enough? , 'If Manchester United were not in the market for Gianluigi Donnarumma when he became available, that is criminal offence. The recruitment side went to buy forwards. That did need addressing, but did it need three of them? I'm not sure it did.' Scholes has also voiced his concerns over Amorim's unwavering commitment to the 3-4-3 formation, a strategy many believe could cost the 40-year-old his job at United. 'He cannot carry on playing this way, he just can't,' Scholes added. 'At some point there has to be a moment where he thinks, 'I have to change something because what I am doing now is not working and I am not getting results. 'The proof is there. I like Amorim, with everything he says, he seems to be a likeable man. But unfortunately results paint a picture.'





