Isamu Noguchi's Akari Lanterns: 75 Years of Design Legacy

Isamu Noguchi's Akari light sculptures celebrate a 75-year legacy. Explore the history, craftsmanship, and enduring influence of his iconic mulberry paper lanterns.

Isamu Noguchi created the first designs for his Akari light sculpture s seventy-five years ago, marking a milestone in design history that continues to resonate across global markets. The pioneering American artist and designer, who lived from 1904 to 1988, established these paper lanterns as universal symbols of warm, soft lighting in homes, offices, hotels, and film sets. Today, the original Akari works show no signs of losing their appeal despite the proliferation of imitations in the contemporary marketplace.

Akari Lanterns History and Origins

The Akari lanterns utilize high-quality materials sourced from Gifu, specifically strips of mulberry bark washi paper structured with bamboo ribbing. Noguchi initially observed that handcrafted lanterns made of this material were mostly used as decorations or advertisements in the region. He was eventually introduced to the city's mayor, who requested that the artist revive the Gifu lantern industry after it had become diluted by inferior replicas produced in the area.

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Noguchi swiftly developed two ideas for lanterns with an eye toward the future, fundamentally altering the traditional form. He replaced the customary candle with an incandescent lightbulb, integrating modern electrical technology with traditional craftsmanship. This innovation allowed the paper lanterns to glow far and wide while maintaining the structural integrity and aesthetic warmth that defined the artist's unique vision for accessible sculpture.

Noguchi Craftsmanship and Innovation

Under the term Akari, a Japanese word meaning light that is also associated with weightlessness, Noguchi established paper lanterns as sculptures that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern living. The washi paper's durability with impressive plasticity allowed Noguchi to play with shapes while maintaining the practicality of their collapsible construction. With the ability to flatten and expand, the lanterns proved easy to ship and towed the line between material and immaterial.

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In Noguchi's lifetime, he created more than two hundred Akari models, relentlessly forming new iterations to stay ahead of the market. Kate Wiener, curator for The Noguchi Museum, notes that Noguchi spoke of developing new designs as a way to foil many imitators through innovation. He aimed to reach a point where copycats could no longer follow, ensuring his original works remained distinct in a crowded field of cheap duplicates.

Museum Perspective and Exhibition

The Noguchi Museum has recently opened an exhibition dedicated to the influential lanterns, highlighting the deep personal connection Noguchi maintained with his work. Kate Wiener adds that Noguchi described his continued efforts as something more deeply felt than a mere commercial strategy. He viewed the creation of new shapes as a cause, insisting that each design had to be fitted into today's new ways and uses rather than simply replicating past forms.

Noguchi fiercely believed in the modern relevance of Akari, seeing them as an integral part of everyday experience. Evan Scott, the museum's director of retail and merchandising, explains that these works embodied his lifelong vision of a hybrid, accessible form of sculpture. They were designed to transcend the boundaries between art and design, allowing the public to interact with high art through functional, everyday objects.

Material Quality and Lasting Appeal

Set on three-legged metal frames, both styles feature wooden collars and evenly spaced bamboo ribbing, though other Akari models range from globe-shaped ceiling lights to column-shaped shades with minimal bamboo ribbing. While they predominantly come in an off-white hue, some models feature colorful screen-printed designs on the neutral background. The method of construction for most models, based on the lantern's spiral bamboo ribbing, is relatively unchanged from how they were made when Noguchi began working with the Ozeki family in Gifu in the 1950s.

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Matthew Kirsch, curator and director of research for The Noguchi Museum, emphasizes that there is an obvious beauty to the way light suffuses and filters through the mulberry bark paper used for Akari. This accounts for a good bit of their lasting appeal, as the warmth in the way light is transmitted through the paper is missing from its many imitators. The fine handmade quality, partly apparent in the shades' natural wrinkles, ensures that Akari light sculptures still enthrall the contemporary era.