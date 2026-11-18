Supermodel Iselin Steiro discusses her transition from high fashion to architecture, detailing how she limits her workload to five projects per season while designing exhibitions.

Iselin Steiro, the prominent Norwegian supermodel, has fundamentally restructured her professional life to prioritize personal balance and creative depth. At 41 years old, the veteran industry figure has adopted a strict limitation of accepting only five major projects per season to maintain a sustainable lifestyle. This disciplined approach includes one runway show, one editorial feature, two commercial campaigns, and a single bonus project that aligns specifically with her personal interests.

Steiro Limits Workload to Five Projects

The 41-year-old model has been active in the fashion industry for more than two decades since being discovered at age 14. Steiro acknowledges that the relentless deadlines and extensive travel required by the industry have historically made planning a stable life nearly impossible, prompting her to quit the profession multiple times in the past. By capping her schedule, she aims to create a structure that allows for a more manageable existence while continuing to work with top-tier brands and creative directors.

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Career Evolution and Architectural Degree

Steiro completed her formal degree in architecture in 2020, a milestone that has significantly shifted the focus of her career. While she remains a highly sought-after face for major fragrance campaigns, with a five-year tenure at the forefront of that sector, her modeling work is now just one component of a broader professional portfolio. This educational background in design has revealed to her the profound connections between high fashion and architectural theory, particularly in how spaces are staged and stories are told visually.

Exhibition Design in Kristiansand

This autumn, Steiro took on her largest professional undertaking outside of the fashion world by designing a series of exhibitions for an art museum in Kristiansand, located on the southern coast of Norway. The project has allowed her to apply her architectural training in a tangible way, bridging the gap between her two disciplines. She notes that the skills required to collaborate with photographers and respond to direction in a photoshoot are deeply similar to those needed when designing exhibitions and staging visual narratives.

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Anders Danielsen Lie and Family Life

Steiro shares an early-20th-century timber house, originally designed by Lilla Hansen-the first woman in Norway to establish her own architectural practice-with her husband, acclaimed actor Anders Danielsen Lie. The couple moved into this residence ten years ago and are currently raising two children in the home. The property features a large west-facing window that offers views of surrounding hills covered in deep-yellow foliage, providing a serene backdrop to their dynamic lives.

Early Career Milestones and Discoveries

Steiro's journey into modeling began unexpectedly during a Christmas holiday in London in 1999, a time when she did not even consider modeling a viable career path. Four years later, at the age of 17, she made her runway debut for major brands including Prada and Calvin Klein. Her early career featured collaborations with legendary figures such as photographer David Sims, whose perfectionist style resonated with Steiro, and stylist Marie-Amélie Sauvé, with whom she developed a long-term professional relationship.

Transition from Fashion to Film Roles

Beyond the runway, Steiro has achieved cultural recognition through her role as a young David Bowie in the music video for his 2013 single "The Stars (Are Out Tonight)." She describes modeling and acting as avenues for escaping reality and expressing herself in ways that her introverted personality does not typically display. This sense of freedom and the ability to inhabit different characters remains a core motivation for her continued work in the public eye, alongside her architectural pursuits.