ISIS-Linked Gang Guilty of Murdering British Botanists Thrown to Crocodiles

A court in South Africa has found an ISIS-linked gang guilty of murdering British botanists Rod and Rachel Saunders. The couple were tortured, killed, and their bodies thrown to crocodiles in a national park.

An ISIS -linked gang has been found guilty of the brutal murder of British botanists Rod and Rachel Saunders, who were stabbed, battered, and then thrown to crocodiles in South Africa .

The couple, renowned worldwide for their expertise in rare gladioli flowers, were attacked while camping in the Ngoye Forest National Park in 2018. The court heard how they were tortured for their bank details before being killed and their bodies disposed of in the Tugela River, where they were eaten by Nile crocodiles. The gang, including ringleader Sayefundeen Del Vecchio, his wife Bibi Patel, and lodger Mussa Jackson, were convicted after an eight-year investigation and a lengthy trial.

Rod Saunders, 74, and Rachel Saunders, 63, were passionate botanists who traveled the world lecturing on South African flora and fauna. They were interviewed by BBC's Gardeners World just 48 hours before their deaths. After leaving the film crew, they stopped to camp near a forest dam. Del Vecchio, a Muslim convert, spotted them and referred to them as a 'good hunt' in a phone call to his wife.

He attacked the couple, forcing them to reveal their credit card PIN. Both were then hacked with a machete-like blade and beaten with a heavy blunt instrument. Their bodies were wrapped in sleeping bags and thrown from the Tugela River Bridge into crocodile-infested waters. Their remains were later found washed downstream, so badly decomposed that identification required DNA and dental records.

The gang's greed led to their capture. They went on a spending spree using Rachel's gold credit card, buying Bitcoin and withdrawing cash. A suspicious shopkeeper challenged them, and they fled, prompting a police alert. The elite Hawks squad traced the credit card activity to the trio, who were already on a terrorist watchlist.

The Saunders' phones, jewelry, and camping gear were found at the gang's home. Inside the stolen Toyota Land Cruiser, blood stains linked to the victims were discovered. Judge Esther Steyn found all three guilty of double murder, kidnapping, robbery, and theft after 160 court days and 60 witnesses. The murder shocked South Africa and the international botanical community.

The Saunders ran Summerhill Seeds in Cape Town, supplying rare gladioli seeds worldwide. Their deaths highlight the dangers faced by researchers in remote areas, as well as the persistence of law enforcement in bringing perpetrators to justice. The gang will be sentenced at a later date





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