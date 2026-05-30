Isla Fisher Enjoys Family Trip to Greece After Divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen

Australian actress Isla Fisher has been spotted enjoying a family trip to Greece after her divorce from comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. The 50-year-old shared a series of photos to Instagram, including a racy image of her in bikini bottoms. The photos also showed her spending quality time with her family and three children, as well as a 36-hour getaway to Nashville.

Isla Fisher appeared to be enjoying the simple things in life on Tuesday as she shared a sneak peek into her recent family trip to Greece .

The Australian actress shared a series of photos to Instagram of her getaway, including one racy image that saw her strip down to a pair of bikini bottoms. Taking in the skyline view of a coastal town, Isla could be seen flashing her derrière in a pair of blue briefs as she bent over the railing of a balcony.

Isla, who finalised her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen last year, wore her red tresses down in the picture, pairing her underwear with a bright green jumper. The rest of the reel included snapshots of her life of late, as she could be seen spending some quality time with her family and three children. In the final photos, Isla sported a serene smile as she slipped into a low-cut floral dress and posed on a beach.

Isla Fisher, 50, appeared to be enjoying the simple things in life on Tuesday as she shared a sneak peek into her recent family trip to Greece 'Family, Feta, Five days,' Isla captioned the post. It comes after Isla was seen enjoying herself following her divorce from 54-year-old English comedian Sacha last year. The Australian actress recently enjoyed a 36-hour getaway to one of the USA's famed holiday destinations.

She took to her social media in March to share a gallery of snaps featuring highlights of a recent girls' getaway in Nashville. She joined a slew of A-listers at actress Reese Witherspoon's 50th birthday party. In a series of photos, the Wedding Crashers actress flaunted her figure in a skimpy corseted one-piece encrusted with rhinestones. She completed the bold look with a traditional wide-brimmed black cowboy hat and a black sequinned fringe skirt.

Isla added the cheeky caption: 'If lost, please return to the nearest saloon.

' The Australian actress shared a series of photos to Instagram of her getaway, including one racy image that saw her strip down to a pair of bikini bottoms It comes after Isla was seen enjoying herself following her divorce from English comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, 54, last yea





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