Isla Fisher Spotted with Footballer Larry Cohen Amidst Dating Scene Re-Entry After Divorce

Isla Fisher is seen with Larry Cohen, sparking dating rumors after her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen. She discusses the challenges and positive aspects of rebuilding her life post-divorce.

Isla Fisher was spotted with footballer Larry Cohen in London's Notting Hill, sparking new dating rumors after her split from Sacha Baron Cohen . The Australian actress, 50, and the South African ex-player, 38, were seen heading to Soho House last Saturday. Larry had his arm around Isla as they walked to their taxi, both appearing happy. Isla was dressed in a cropped leather jacket, jeans, and heels, while Larry wore a long black coat. Johannesburg-born Larry notably played for Ajax Cape Town and was once called up to Lithuania's national team but was blocked by FIFA.

Isla recently opened up about the challenges she has faced since her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen, describing it as a 'really challenging time.' Isla, who shares three children with her ex, has been focusing on work and rebuilding her 'sense of self' since the split, which was mutually announced at the end of 2023 with the divorce finalized in June last year. She mentioned that creating a new identity post-divorce is 'fun' and a chance to reflect on values and goals. She has found positives in this new phase, including self-exploration and self-kindness.

In stark contrast, Sacha Baron Cohen has been linked to younger women, including Hannah Palmer and Kelsey Calemine, since the divorce was finalized. Isla emphasized the unique understanding among those in the 'divorce club,' describing it as a different kind of grief. She feels like reconnecting to maybe passions she had when she was a kid, but they fell by the wayside when you were raising a family. All the relationships that you have in your life that were not necessarily the forefront of the way that you spend your time, because you're married. Those relationships that are so supportive and brilliant and often really, really old get to retake centre stage. I think that's a really exciting thing.

Isla has spoken of enjoying the 'headspace and time to focus on herself,' rediscovering old passions and rekindling relationships that were previously less prioritized. The couple's split was announced at the end of 2023, with the divorce finalized in June 2025. She feels like creating a new identity post-divorce is so fun. You get to reflect on your values and goals, explore new interests, focus on what you want and rebuild your sense of self. I'm just trying to do is be kind to myself.

The actress seems to be embracing her newfound freedom, focusing on personal growth and finding joy in her own company. The sighting with Larry Cohen suggests she is now open to the dating scene and building a new chapter in her life. Fisher and Cohen (left) announced their split at the end of 2023 and finalized their divorce in June 2025. Pictured in 2021 in Sydney





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