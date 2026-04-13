Isla Fisher Spotted with Former Footballer Larry Cohen Amidst Dating Scene Re-Entry After Divorce

Actress Isla Fisher is reportedly dating former footballer Larry Cohen after her split from Sacha Baron Cohen. The pair was seen together in London, enjoying a night out and sparking dating rumors.

Isla Fisher was seen enjoying a night out with former footballer Larry Cohen , sparking rumors of a new romance following her split from Sacha Baron Cohen . The Australian actress, known for her roles in films like Confessions of a Shopaholic, was spotted with Cohen in London's Notting Hill last Saturday.

The pair were seen heading to Soho House, with Cohen displaying affection by putting his arm around Fisher's shoulder as they left the venue together. Both looked relaxed and happy, with Fisher sporting a stylish cropped leather jacket, jeans, and heels, while Cohen wore a long black coat over a matching T-shirt and dark blue chinos.

Their outing comes after Fisher's recent comments about the challenges of navigating life post-divorce and her focus on self-discovery. Fisher and Cohen, who finalized their divorce in June 2025 after announcing their split at the end of 2023, share three children.

Fisher has been open about her experiences, emphasizing the importance of rebuilding a sense of self and embracing new opportunities after the end of a long-term relationship. She's been focusing on work and personal growth, finding joy in reconnecting with old passions and rediscovering supportive relationships that had taken a backseat during her marriage. This has included expanding her interests and self-exploration.

Cohen, who is originally from Johannesburg, South Africa, is a former Ajax Cape Town player. He was once called up to Lithuania's national team but was blocked by FIFA due to eligibility rules.





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