Pew Research Center projects Muslims will outnumber Christians by 2035 driven by higher birth rates, shifting global demographics and impacting nations like America and Europe.

The global religious landscape is poised for a historic shift as Islam is projected to become the world's largest religion by 2035. New demographic projections from the Pew Research Center indicate that the Muslim population will surpass the Christian population by a margin of 50 million within the next nine years. This milestone marks a significant turning point in global spiritual demographics, driven primarily by higher birth rates among Muslim women rather than religious conversion.

Birth Rate Disparity Drives Growth

Muslim women are having more children than their Christian counterparts, creating a sustained growth gap between the two faiths. Data from the five-year period between 2020 and 2025 reveals that an estimated 252 million babies were born to Muslim mothers, compared to 208 million born to Christian women. Conrad Hackett, a senior demographer at the Pew Research Center, emphasized this trend when speaking to the Associated Press, stating, It's the babies. The fertility rate for Muslim women during this period stood at 3.1 children per woman, significantly higher than the 2.5 rate observed among Christians and the 1.6 rate for all other women globally.

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A fertility rate of 2.1 is generally considered sufficient to sustain a population across generations without growth or decline. Consequently, Muslims represent the only major religious group expected to see an increase in births in the coming decades. In 2020, the world had 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims. By 2035, researchers predict the global Muslim population will reach 2.57 billion, while the Christian population will stand at 2.52 billion, establishing a clear numerical advantage for Islam.

Long-Term Projections to 2070

The divergence between these religious groups is expected to widen significantly in the latter half of the century. Researchers project that by 2070, there could be more than 3.6 billion Muslims worldwide, while the Christian population will remain just under three billion. This long-term forecast suggests that the demographic momentum established by current birth rates will continue to reshape the global religious map for decades to come, with Islam growing steadily while other major faiths face stagnation or decline.

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Outside of Islam, the global Buddhist population is expected to decline, partly due to shrinking populations in major countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan. Hindus and Jews are predicted to grow in absolute numbers but will account for smaller shares of the world's total population. Alan Cooperman, the director of religion research at Pew, warned against interpreting these findings as evidence of religious rivalry, noting that the growth of Muslims is not necessarily coming at the expense of Christians.

Shifts in Western Demographics

Nation-states in the West are facing profound demographic changes as religious affiliations shift. America is expected to lose its Christian majority by 2065, with the Christian population dropping from 217 million in 2020 to 174 million in 2070. Currently, 62 percent of American adults identify as Christian, but this figure is projected to fall as more people choose not to identify with any religion. By 2070, Americans with no religious affiliation are expected to constitute 41 percent of the population. Canada could also lose its Christian majority as early as 2030 due to similar secularization trends.

Europe is experiencing a comparable demographic transformation, with the continent's overall population projected to shrink by 17 percent by 2070. The number of Christians in Europe is expected to fall from 505 million to 324 million, while the proportion of Europeans identifying as Muslims is expected to more than double from six percent to 13 percent. Religiously unaffiliated individuals already constitute a majority in countries like Japan, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, with France, Britain, and South Korea expected to join them by 2070.

African Center of Christianity

While Christianity faces declining numbers in Europe and North America, its center of gravity is shifting toward the Global South. By 2070, more than half of the world's Christians are expected to live in sub-Saharan Africa. This geographic shift highlights the dynamic nature of religious demographics, where growth in one region compensates for decline in another. The research underscores that religious conversion has only had a small impact on these projections, with demographic factors like age structure and fertility rates being the primary drivers of future religious composition.