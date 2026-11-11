Islamic Centre of England Faces Charity Commission Probe Over Iran Ties

The Islamic Centre of England is under investigation by the Charity Commission after a bazaar linked to Iranian regime supporters raised concerns about links to Tehran and pro‑Hezbollah merchandise.

The Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale, London, is now under a formal investigation by the Charity Commission after footage of a pro‑ Iran activist selling Hezbollah ‑related merchandise at a charity bazaar raised alarm over potential links to Tehran and violent activity against Iran ian dissidents.

Probe into Charity's Tehran Links

The investigation began after a video showed Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, a 30‑year‑old architect and Shia lay preacher, handing out a phone case that bore the likeness of Hassan Nasrallah, the former commander of Hezbollah, a banned Iran‑backed terror group. The footage, posted by a local news outlet, put Alwadaei in the spotlight as an outspoken supporter of Iran's fundamentalist regime.

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Alwadaei has previously been filmed leading a pro‑regime rally in 2022 in which he chanted slogans such as 'We are soldiers of Khamenei' and 'Death to the hypocrites'. In April he told a newspaper that "I am a supporter of the Iranian regime. I wouldn't say that I'm an extremist." Yet the footage shows him throwing an object during an attack on Iranian dissidents outside a Wembley mosque in May 2024, an event that left a Jewish Chronicle reporter Navid Bavi partially paralysed and a young woman physically assaulted.

The Charity Commission's inquiry comes after the centre had previously been warned in 2020 for holding events that eulogised Qasem Soleimani, a commander of the IRGC who was killed in a U.S. drone strike. Following that warning, a statutory inquiry opened in November 2022 after trustees failed to comply fully with the regulator's directives.

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Stakeholder Responses and Political Pressure

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, a former chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, criticised the centre for "platforming" Alwadaei and called for action against the charity. She urged that the government enforce existing laws against supporting terrorist organisations and disband any charity that allows such individuals to operate within its premises.

Both Alwadaei and a woman believed to be his wife, Huda Meerwali, are naturalised British citizens. Meerwali's social media accounts have repeatedly posted images glorifying proscribed terror groups, including Hezbollah figures such as Imad Mughniyeh. The pair's activity has been linked to an Instagram shop called Athar that sells laser‑engraved items bearing the faces of Nasrallah and Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqeel, potentially breaching Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Implications for Public Safety and Charity Regulation

The investigation highlights the risk of civil spaces being used to promote extremist ideology and to incite violence. The Charity Commission has warned that it is a criminal offence to encourage terrorism or invite support for banned organisations such as Hezbollah. The outcome of the inquiry may result in the centre's disqualification or closure, as the charity's leadership has previously been accused of presenting Iranian regime slogans and opposing anti‑regime protestors.

While the commission has not yet released findings, the inquiry underscores the government's commitment to enforcing anti‑terrorism laws and protecting the public from extremist propaganda. The next steps will involve a detailed review of the centre's trustees, financial records and event agendas to determine compliance with UK charity regulation and the broader legal framework governing foreign influence and terrorism.