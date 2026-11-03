Isobel Lorna Earns £1 Million in One Month With Luxury Agende Planners

Influencer Isobel Lorna turned her social media influence into a million-pound business with Agende, a luxury planner brand that challenges digital-only productivity tools through tactile, high-end physical products.

Isobel Lorna, a twenty-five-year-old social media influencer from North Somerset, generated one million pounds in revenue during a single month this September through her new business venture, Agende. This financial milestone marks a dramatic shift for the digital content creator, who previously earned just ten pounds and fifty pence per hour working night shifts picking and packing for Amazon during the lockdown period in twenty twenty. The rapid scaling of her luxury A5 refillable planner business has positioned her at the forefront of a growing trend where digital personalities successfully transition their online followings into tangible, high-value product brands.

The Mechanics Of A Million Pound Product Launch

Agende is a luxury A5 refillable planner business that has sold approximately seven thousand units priced at one hundred thirty-nine pounds each, with over one hundred thousand customers currently on a waiting list for the hand-stitched calfskin leather accessories. The product line features five aesthetic neutral colors, including burgundy, navy, tan, and black, alongside a special edition chocolate suede iteration available for one hundred fifty-nine pounds. Each full Agende set costs three hundred fifty pounds and includes customizable page inserts such as The Daily Planner, The To-Do List, and The Manifesting Pack, which consists of three thirteen-page workbooks designed to help users achieve specific personal goals. A unique feature of the Agende system is a twenty-five pound A5 mirror insert, invented by Lorna herself, which allows for effortless make-up top-ups between business meetings.

Also read Blue Crow Media Publishes New Guide to New York's Concrete Architecture

From Amazon Warehouse To Luxury Market Leader

Before launching her own venture, Lorna drove a Ford KA around her sleepy North Somerset village and worked night shifts for Amazon, a stark contrast to her current lifestyle which includes business class flights and attending F1 paddocks. The concept for Agende emerged when Lorna noticed her audience purchasing a six hundred pound Louis Vuitton Filofax she featured in her content, leading her to conclude that customers would buy a similar product for less if she manufactured it. The business model relies on a "Boss Girl" branding strategy that has been cultivated on her Instagram account, which boasts eight hundred fifty-seven thousand followers, and her TikTok profile, which has a further one point five million followers. These audiences engage with her content not only for glimpses of luxury travel but also to purchase recommended products ranging from dry shampoo to designer handbags.

Advertisement

Financial Independence And Community Building

Lorna emphasizes that her personal motto, "Save the Pennies and the Porsche will buy itself," is less about the sports car and more about the discipline required to set goals and stick to them through hard work. While the one million pound sales figure is a significant achievement for a female-founded startup with no external investment, it also presents logistical challenges that require careful management. To meet the overwhelming demand, Lorna placed new stock on pre-order seven times to keep the business operational, a strategy she learned from her friend Aimee Smale, the founder of the fashion brand Odd Muse, who successfully built her thirty million pound business using the same pre-order method.

Physical Products In The Age Of Artificial Intelligence

Despite the rise of artificial intelligence and digital productivity tools, Lorna argues that old-fashioned rituals involving pen and paper remain essential for maintaining high levels of productivity and personal fulfillment. The tangible nature of the Agende planners, which come with attachable whiteboards for brainstorming and sleek pouches for storing pens, keys, and lipstick, caters to a consumer desire for physical objects that provide a sense of completion. Lorna also earns between one hundred thousand and one hundred fifty thousand pounds monthly from brand deals and partnerships on Instagram, with earnings potentially reaching two hundred fifty thousand pounds during peak shopping periods such as Black Friday. By sharing her financial success openly, she aims to demonstrate to other women that it is possible to generate substantial income through community building and independent product creation without relying on traditional corporate structures or external funding.