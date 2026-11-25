ISPOR's November 2026 review finds oral nutrition supplements offer modest health gains and cost savings for older adults through reduced hospitalizations.

The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research, commonly known as ISPOR, has released a pivotal new report examining the economic and clinical value of oral nutrition supplements for older adults. Published on November 25, 2026, in the journal Value in Health, the systematic review analyzes data from studies conducted between 2014 and 2024 to determine how these nutritional interventions impact healthcare costs and patient outcomes.

Core Findings on Costs and Health Gains

Oral nutrition supplements provide modest short-term improvements in health outcomes for older adults, particularly those who are malnourished or at risk. The economic analysis reveals that these interventions are generally cost-effective or even cost-saving, primarily because they reduce the overall utilization of expensive healthcare resources. By preventing complications and stabilizing patient health, these supplements help lower the burden on hospitals and clinics worldwide.

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Seven distinct studies included in the review reported per-patient cost savings ranging from $127 to $1988 in 2024 US dollars. These financial benefits were directly linked to a decrease in healthcare service usage, such as fewer emergency room visits and reduced hospital admissions. Conversely, five studies noted per-patient cost increases of $356 to $672, driven mainly by the direct costs of the supplements and related nutrition services.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Research Methodology

Amarsinh Desai, PhD, representing Nestlé Health Science in Bridgewater, NJ, USA, co-authored the report alongside Olivia M. Dong, PhD, of RTI Health Solutions in Durham, NC, USA. The ISPOR Nutrition Economics Key Project Working Group conducted this analysis to address gaps in previous literature, which often focused on narrow age groups or single cost-effectiveness studies. This new report synthesizes evidence across diverse care settings to provide a more comprehensive view.

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Olivia M. Dong highlighted that subgroup patterns suggest oral nutrition supplement interventions offer the greatest economic value when targeted at higher-risk patients. Implementing these interventions across care transitions allows modest clinical improvements to translate into significant reductions in hospital utilization. This strategic application ensures that resources are directed toward those who stand to benefit most from nutritional support.

Global Data Sources and Limitations

The systematic review encompassed studies from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, France, Spain, and Colombia, with eleven of the twelve studies conducted in high-income countries. Mean participant ages ranged from 63 to 88 years, reflecting the demographic most vulnerable to age-related physiological changes and social isolation. These factors, combined with the accumulation of diseases over time, increase the risk of malnutrition in this population.

Nine studies reported favorable findings for main health outcomes and healthcare use measures, while three reported mixed results across several primary outcomes. The health gains assessed were generally modest and evaluated over short periods, with most studies assessing outcomes over six months or less. This short timeframe limits the ability to determine the long-term value of these interventions.

Implications for Healthcare Decision Makers

Because the evidence is largely derived from high-income nations, the findings may not directly apply to other economic settings. Additionally, eight of the studies involved oral nutrition supplements as part of broader intervention programs that included dietary counseling, making it difficult to isolate the specific effect of the supplements alone. Differences in study designs and settings further complicate direct comparisons across research.

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The authors cautioned that most studies were industry-funded, underscoring the urgent need for transparent reporting of data sources and uncertainty. Longer-term studies with consistent reporting methods are necessary to give healthcare decision makers a clearer picture of the lasting value of oral nutrition supplements. Until such data is available, these interventions remain a viable strategy for managing short-term nutritional risks in elderly patients.