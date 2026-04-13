Israel Accuses Spain of Antisemitism After Netanyahu Effigy Blown Up

A diplomatic crisis erupts between Israel and Spain following the destruction of a Netanyahu effigy during a festival, with Israel accusing Spain of antisemitism and citing existing tensions over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Spain's critical stance on Israeli actions. The incident has led to mutual accusations, diplomatic reprimands, and retaliatory actions, further straining the relationship between the two nations. This event is a new escalation point in the already tense relationship between Israel and Spain, highlighting deeper disagreements over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, military campaigns, and regional diplomacy. Spain has been critical of Israel’s actions, and Israel has responded with accusations of bias and anti-Semitism.

Israel has strongly condemned Spain , accusing the country of antisemitic hatred following the destruction of a large effigy of Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a festival in El Burgo, near Malaga. The incident, which involved the blowing up of a 23-foot-tall figurine using 14 kilograms of gunpowder, occurred on April 5th as part of a traditional, decades-old ceremony.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry reacted swiftly, summoning Spain's ambassador for a reprimand and issuing a statement on X, formerly Twitter, denouncing the event as 'appalling anti-Semitic hatred on display' and attributing it to 'systemic incitement' by the government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. This event has ignited a diplomatic firestorm, further escalating the existing tensions between the two nations, rooted in disagreements over the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Spain's critical stance on Israeli military actions. The Spanish government has vehemently rejected the accusations of antisemitism. A Spanish foreign ministry source told Reuters that the government is fully committed to combating antisemitism and all forms of hate and discrimination, firmly dismissing the allegations as unfounded. However, the incident has fueled a pre-existing dispute that has been simmering since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. Spain has been a vocal critic of Israeli and American military campaigns in the region, a stance that has drawn criticism from Israel and its allies. The Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, has previously labeled a Spanish ban on aircraft and ships carrying weapons to Israel as antisemitic, accusing the Spanish government of acting against the interests of Israel and the United States during joint military operations. Sa'ar has been quoted as saying that Spain's anti-Israel bias under Sánchez's leadership is so extreme that it has become incapable of playing a constructive role in peace efforts. This sentiment echoes the broader concern within Israel regarding Spain's perceived bias and its potential impact on regional stability. The diplomatic row has intensified with additional retaliatory actions and harsh rhetoric. Following the effigy incident, Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the removal of Spain's representatives from the Gaza ceasefire co-ordination centre in Kiryat Gat, citing Spain's criticism of Israel's actions in Lebanon. In a recorded video, Netanyahu stated that Israel would not remain silent in the face of attacks and accused Spain of slandering Israeli soldiers. He emphasized that countries that choose to attack Israel instead of confronting terror regimes will not be considered partners in regional affairs. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has also been the target of Israeli criticism, with Israel accusing him of violating international law and the ceasefire following a wave of airstrikes in Lebanon. In response, Netanyahu stated that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire and that Israel would continue to target Hezbollah. The tensions escalated further when Spain decided to reopen its embassy in Tehran, a move that drew condemnation from Israel, who accused Spain of aligning itself with the Iranian regime. Sa'ar called the decision an 'eternal disgrace', citing Iran's human rights record, as the controversy highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics and the challenges of achieving peace and stability in the Middle East. Notably, this comes after Spain's recognition of Palestine as a state in November 2024, alongside Ireland and Norway, a move that likely further strained relations with Israel





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