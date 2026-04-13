Israel Accuses Spain of Antisemitism Amid Escalating Diplomatic Tensions

A festival effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's destruction has sparked accusations of antisemitism against Spain, escalating tensions. The incident highlights a broader diplomatic dispute, fueled by criticism of Israeli actions, differing stances on Iran, and Spain's recognition of Palestine.

Israel has strongly condemned Spain , accusing it of antisemitism after a large effigy of Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was destroyed during a festival in El Burgo, near Malaga. The Israel i Foreign Ministry summoned Spain ’s ambassador for a formal reprimand following the incident, which involved the detonation of the effigy using 14 kilograms of gunpowder as part of a traditional, decades-old ceremony.

According to María Dolores Narváez, the mayor of El Burgo, similar effigies of prominent figures like former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been featured in the event in previous years. The Israeli Foreign Ministry reacted swiftly on X, formerly known as Twitter, denouncing the event as displaying 'appalling anti-Semitic hatred' and attributing it to 'systemic incitement' by the government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. A source within the Spanish Foreign Ministry responded by reaffirming the government's commitment to combating anti-Semitism and all forms of hate or discrimination, firmly rejecting any suggestion to the contrary. This event exacerbates an ongoing diplomatic rift between Spain and Israel that began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel. Spain has been a vocal critic of Israeli actions in the region, particularly its military campaigns, drawing warnings from the United States regarding its stance as a NATO ally. The diplomatic tensions have escalated further with other incidents contributing to the discord. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has previously labeled a Spanish ban on aircraft and ships carrying weapons to Israel as antisemitic, alleging that the Spanish government has acted against the interests of Israel during the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. Sa'ar went on to criticize what he viewed as Spain's 'obsessive anti-Israel bias' under Prime Minister Sánchez’s leadership, claiming it has hindered Spain's ability to play a constructive role in peace initiatives. In a subsequent move, Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the removal of Spain's representatives from the Gaza ceasefire coordination centre in Kiryat Gat, after Spain criticized Israeli actions in Lebanon, accusing Israel of 'indiscriminate bombings.' Netanyahu responded by stating that Israel would not remain silent against those who attack it, accusing Spain of slandering Israeli Defence Forces soldiers. He emphasized that the state would not tolerate hypocrisy or hostility and would hold countries accountable for their actions in a diplomatic war. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has also faced criticism, including accusations of violating international law and a two-week ceasefire, following a wave of Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. Netanyahu, in turn, has defended Israel's actions, stating that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire, and Israel would continue strikes against Hezbollah. Further complicating matters, Spain's decision to reopen its embassy in Tehran has drawn sharp criticism from Israel, with Madrid being accused of aligning itself with the 'Iranian terror regime.' Albares stated that the move was aimed at achieving peace in the region, prompting Sa'ar to condemn Iran’s actions. Sa'ar highlighted Iran’s alleged human rights abuses, including executions of citizens, protesters, and political dissidents, and called Madrid's decision an 'eternal disgrace.' The already strained relationship has historical context; in November 2024, Spain recognized Palestine as a state, alongside Ireland and Norway, which further solidified its critical stance on Israeli policies. The recent events add to a pattern of disputes between the two nations, raising significant questions about the nature of their relationship and the potential impact on regional dynamics and international diplomacy





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