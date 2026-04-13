A 23-foot effigy of Benjamin Netanyahu's destruction has sparked a diplomatic crisis, with Israel accusing Spain of antisemitism and hostile actions. Tensions have escalated following the effigy's destruction, Spanish criticism of Israeli military actions, and Spain's decision to reopen its embassy in Tehran. This marks a worsening of relations between the two countries.

Israel has strongly condemned Spain , accusing it of antisemitic behavior and diplomatic hostility following several recent events. The most prominent incident involves the destruction of a 23-foot-tall effigy of Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a festival in El Burgo, near Malaga. The effigy was blown up with 14 kilograms of gunpowder as part of a traditional, decades-old ceremony. The Israel i foreign ministry reacted swiftly, summoning Spain ’s ambassador for a reprimand and taking to social media to decry the display as “appalling anti-Semitic hatred” directly stemming from the government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. This incident has further exacerbated a tense diplomatic relations hip between the two countries, which has been strained since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel , and Spain 's critical stance on Israel i military actions in the region, along with its criticism of US and Israel i military campaigns.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, along with the Prime Minister's office, have previously labeled actions by the Spanish government as antisemitic, including a ban on aircraft and ships carrying weapons to Israel. These actions are viewed by Israeli officials as undermining their interests, particularly during joint military operations.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has been highly critical of Spain's leadership, accusing them of a consistent anti-Israel bias. He ordered the removal of Spain's representatives from the Gaza ceasefire coordination center in Kiryat Gat, citing accusations of “indiscriminate bombings” in Lebanon. In a recorded video, Netanyahu stated that Israel would not remain silent in the face of attacks and declared that Spain's actions were unacceptable, particularly its alleged slander of Israeli soldiers.

Netanyahu also stated that Spain's actions regarding the peace process and relations with terrorist regimes are hypocritical and hostile. The Spanish government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has faced consistent criticism from Israel, who has accused Spain of acting against its interests.

The situation has escalated with further diplomatic moves. Spain’s decision to reopen its embassy in Tehran has drawn fierce criticism from Israel, with officials accusing Spain of aligning itself with the “Iranian terror regime.” Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, condemned this move, citing Iran’s human rights record and calling the decision a “disgrace.” In response, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stated that he hoped to “achieve peace in the region” and instructed the Spanish ambassador to return to Tehran. This has increased the tension further.

Additionally, the recent events show that pro-Palestinian activists have demonstrated with effigies of Benjamin Netanyahu in Barcelona, and they held banners that read “murderers.” This ongoing conflict includes the recognition of Palestine as a state in November 2024, by Spain and other nations. The diplomatic dispute reveals a fundamental clash of perspectives and interests, centered on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its broader regional implications. This ongoing situation reveals the complexity of modern diplomacy and the critical importance of effective communication and mutual respect in international relations.





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Israel Accuses Spain of Antisemitism After Netanyahu Effigy Blown UpA diplomatic crisis erupts between Israel and Spain following the destruction of a Netanyahu effigy during a festival, with Israel accusing Spain of antisemitism and citing existing tensions over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Spain's critical stance on Israeli actions. The incident has led to mutual accusations, diplomatic reprimands, and retaliatory actions, further straining the relationship between the two nations. This event is a new escalation point in the already tense relationship between Israel and Spain, highlighting deeper disagreements over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, military campaigns, and regional diplomacy. Spain has been critical of Israel’s actions, and Israel has responded with accusations of bias and anti-Semitism.

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