Israel's Eurovision singer Noam Bettan booed by pro-Palestine supporters, still qualifies in first semi-final

Noam Bettan, Israel's Eurovision singer, faced a mixed reception during the semi-final as a few audience members booed and shouted anti-Israeli slogans, while others chanted his name in support. Boy George, a British star, appeared as a guest performer on San Marino's entry, which failed to survive the vote.

Israel 's Eurovision singer Noam Bettan was booed by pro-Palestine supporters during his performance but still qualified during the competition's first semi-final on Tuesday. Boy George , a British star, appeared as a guest performer on San Marino 's entry, which failed to survive the vote.

The show featured 15 performers competing to qualify for Saturday's final including Sweden, Croatia, and current favorites, Finland. Israel sailed through to the final of the competition, with the lovestruck pop song Michelle, performed by 28-year-old Bettan. The contest's festive atmosphere has been upended in recent years by a controversy over Israel's military action in Gaza. Five countries have boycotted the 2026 event, including seven-time winners Ireland





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Eurovision Song Contest Israel Noam Bettan Boy George Pro-Palestine Supporters Anti-Israeli Slogans Controversy Over Israel's Military Action In G Boycott Ireland Austria Vienna Wiener Stadthalle Finnish Duo Pete Parkkonen Linda Lampenius Portugal Georgia Montenegro Estonia San Marino The Culture Club Sound Issues Background Music Commentary Mixing Host Backing Music Hosts Commentator Background Music Host Backing Music Hosts Commentator

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