ISTA Professor Tim Vogels Receives $3 Million for Brain Energy Research

Professor Tim Vogels from ISTA secures $3 million of the $80 million Simons Foundation grant to model how brain energy shapes neural function and learning.

Professor Tim Vogels of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria ( ISTA) will receive $3 million in funding as part of a broader $80 million international research initiative. This announcement comes on Nov 2 2026, when the project aims to explore how energy constraints shape brain function and neural processing.

The funding is distributed through the Simons Collaboration on Brain Energetics (SCOBE), a ten-year collaboration launched by the New York-based Simons Foundation. Vogels will apply his expertise in computational neuroscience to develop computer models that investigate how the brain's energy supply affects its ability to process information and learn. This work addresses the mystery of how the human brain manages its approximately 20 watts of power, roughly equivalent to a dim light bulb, while balancing high demand and rest periods.

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SCOBE Research Goals and Leadership

The Simons Collaboration on Brain Energetics (SCOBE) is led by Thomas Clandinin at Stanford University and brings together 26 investigators from the United States, Austria, Great Britain, and Norway. Its primary aim is to understand how energy availability shapes brain function across individual cells, complex neural networks, and overall behavior. The long-term goal is to answer fundamental questions about information processing, the origins of developmental brain disorders, and the mechanisms of aging.

Vogels and his team at ISTA will contribute to three of the four defined research areas within the collaboration. Their specific focus involves building a shared understanding of energy metabolism across different brain cell types and clarifying how cell metabolism and neural activity rely on each other. This collaborative effort seeks to bridge the gap between experimental data and theoretical understanding of brain energetics.

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Vogels Computational Modeling Approach

Professor Tim Vogels is known for co-developing early theories on how the brain's inhibitory connections learn. More recently, he proposed that neurons burn off surplus energy by raising their own activity to protect themselves from harmful by-products of slow metabolism. This prior work led to his invitation to join SCOBE, where he will lead the development of computational models linking energy metabolism in mitochondria with neuronal activity. These models will serve as test beds for experiments conducted by other researchers in the collaboration.

The Vogels group will work alongside groups at Stanford, the Allen Institute, and the University of Oslo to develop models of larger neuron networks. They aim to understand how energy demands influence learning by analyzing data from across the collaboration. Senior researcher Chaitanya Chintaluri from the Vogels group poses critical questions about the energy cost of making memories, thinking, resting, and dreaming, seeking to determine why such expensive processes are necessary for brain function.

Impact of Energy Fluctuations on Brain Function

Another major focus of SCOBE is how the brain adapts to changes in energy availability, including periods of metabolic stress. Energy levels can fluctuate due to chronic conditions such as diabetes, reduced oxygen levels, or pregnancy. Researchers will investigate how the brain maintains function when energy is scarce or excessive, and what happens when protective mechanisms fail. This area of study is crucial for understanding how the brain copes with real-world metabolic challenges.

The Vogels group will develop computational models linking energy supply and demand using data from collaborators. They will specifically explore how neurons and glia respond to short-term changes in energy metabolites. SCOBE unites experts in neuroscience, cellular and molecular biology, engineering, and theory, using computational approaches to tie together research spanning different species and scales.

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Future Directions and Collaborative Vision

Hannah Bayer, senior scientific officer in neuroscience collaborations at the Simons Foundation, highlighted the importance of integrating theoretical and computational approaches into brain energetics research. She noted that past research in this field has largely lacked such advanced modeling techniques. The collaboration is optimistic that applying these methods to integrate diverse data types will yield significant new insights.

Vogels expressed that it is an honor to be part of this ambitious collaboration. His group aims to tackle big unanswered questions about how energy shapes brain function, learning, and adaptation. This ten-year initiative represents a significant step forward in understanding the metabolic foundations of neural activity and cognitive processes.