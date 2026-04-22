IT Consultant Fights Extradition to India Over Alleged Family Murder Plot

Ajith Kumar Mupparapu, an IT consultant, is battling extradition to India where he is accused of hiring contract killers and using arsenic to attempt to murder his ex-wife and her family. The case involves a complex legal battle over evidence and allegations of domestic abuse.

A chilling case of alleged attempted mass murder is unfolding in the UK legal system as Ajith Kumar Mupparapu, a 46-year-old IT consultant, fiercely contests his extradition to India .

Mupparapu stands accused of orchestrating a sinister plot to eliminate his ex-wife, Dr Sirisha Muttavarapu, an oncologist, along with her entire family. The alleged scheme involved the recruitment of nine contract killers and the calculated use of arsenic poisoning, culminating in the death of his former mother-in-law, Uma Maheshwari. The accusations stem from events between January and August 2023, with the poisoning allegedly taking place in Hyderabad, India.

The prosecution alleges that Mupparapu, driven by personal grievances including a dispute over land, conspired with his sister, Surekh Mupparapu, a science teacher, to carry out the attacks. The case highlights a disturbing level of premeditation, with Surekh allegedly procuring sodium arsenite – a highly toxic arsenic compound – under the guise of school supplies. This substance was then reportedly used to contaminate spices and salt delivered to Dr Muttavarapu’s parents’ residence via a food delivery service, specifically Swiggy.

The poisoned food was consumed during a family wedding, leading to the tragic death of Uma Maheshwari after she ingested arsenic-laced spices. Beyond the confirmed fatality, Mupparapu is also accused of attempting to murder his brother-in-law, Hanumantha Rao, through the administration of succinylcholine, a powerful paralytic agent. The legal proceedings at Westminster Magistrates' Court have been marked by a dispute over the completeness of the evidence presented by the Indian government.

James Stansfeld, defending Mupparapu, argued that the defense team received redacted documents that significantly differed from those available in court, hindering their ability to adequately prepare a defense. He emphasized the substantial number of redactions – numbering in the 'thousands' – and cited an example of a redacted address crucial to the investigation.

Stansfeld asserted that receiving an unredacted version of the documents was essential for a thorough review to identify any potentially prejudicial information, a process he estimated would take considerable time, especially given Mupparapu’s year-long detention. The defense’s argument centers on the principle of fair trial and the right to access all relevant evidence.

In response, James Lewis KC, representing the Indian government, dismissed the defense’s claims as a delaying tactic, characterizing the redactions as limited to personal details such as dates of birth, home addresses, email addresses, and bank account information. He argued that the redactions did not compromise the core evidence and that the defense was attempting to exploit a technicality. Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring intervened, seeking clarification on the specific prejudice to Mupparapu resulting from the redacted documents.

The magistrate ultimately ordered the immediate provision of the unredacted documents to the defense, granting them time to assess the impact on their case. The case also reveals a history of alleged domestic abuse preceding the attempted murders. The prosecution presented evidence indicating that Mupparapu was abusive towards Dr Muttavarapu, her daughter, and even their family dog shortly after their arrival in the UK from India.

Dr Muttavarapu reportedly filed complaints with the police regarding his controlling and abusive behavior, leading to their separation in August 2022. This history of abuse provides a potential motive for the alleged plot, suggesting a pattern of escalating control and resentment. The timeline of events indicates that the conspiracy to harm Dr Muttavarapu’s family began around March 2023, shortly after the separation.

The court heard that Mupparapu and his sister allegedly agreed to use arsenic poisoning as the method of attack, with Surekh procuring the deadly substance through her position as a chemistry teacher. The use of a food delivery service to deliver the poisoned spices demonstrates a calculated attempt to disguise the source of the contamination and evade detection. The ongoing extradition hearing will determine whether Mupparapu will be sent back to India to face trial for these grave accusations.

The outcome of this case has significant implications for both the individuals involved and the broader issue of international extradition and the prosecution of cross-border crimes





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Extradition Murder Plot Arsenic Poisoning Domestic Abuse India

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