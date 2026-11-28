Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert distanced himself from club taunts aimed at Middlesbrough after a fiery 2-0 win, while Boro boss Kim Hellberg said Finn Azaz should have handled his celebration better.

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has stressed that taunts from the club aimed at Championship opponents Middlesbrough did not come from him. Saints beat the league leaders 2-0 on Friday night, scoring twice in the second half while keeping a clean sheet in a fiery game at St Mary's.

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On Friday morning, the club posted a much talked about video recalling the play-off campaign last season and how success was ours until it wasn't before Middlesbrough got another go. The video was followed by footage of Oli McBurnie's winner for Hull at Wembley. That goal led to Southampton being expelled from the play-offs in May. Eckert revealed after Friday's game that he did not like the video.

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He said he had not been aware that it would be played before kick-off. Saints fans cheered as McBurnie's winner hit the back of the net on the big screens. The match ended with the song Stop Crying Your Heart Out by Oasis ringing out as Middlesbrough's players left the field. A box of tissues was also placed on the media conference table after the match, before Eckert removed it once made aware it was next to him.

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I just hope that we can do everything that we do with class, an exasperated Eckert said after the game. I hope that everyone that came here, especially the Middlesbrough staff and players, know that these things don't come from me. I think that everything you do in victory or defeat should be with class and I try to do that.

Eckert Urges Class in Victory

I hope that there's an appreciation that this doesn't come from me and I'll make sure that Kim knows this. I hope this doesn't become a big topic as the football game was so good today, I respect Kim and Middlesbrough a lot. Tensions spilled over during the game, as former Middlesbrough player Finn Azaz ran the length of the field to celebrate in front of Boro supporters late in the game.

Supporters had to be held back as they tried to enter the field after the Saints attacker made a crying gesture in their direction. Azaz later justified his celebration by sharing that it was a response to Boro fans singing about his family in games last season. Middlesbrough head coach Kim Hellberg said that he felt Azaz should have handled the situation differently.

Middlesbrough Coach Addresses Celebration

It's always a thing that you have as a footballer and a coach to try to be a role model, Hellberg told BBC Radio Tees. Be better. I know it's sometimes tough with emotions sometimes. I said to Azaz that it wasn't a good move.

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I know players, whatever they are, are young people and sometimes get their emotions into it, which you sometimes have to have respect for. But you can handle it and should handle it in a better way. The win leaves Southampton with three points as Middlesbrough remain top of the Championship table.