IT Manager Caught with Child Abuse Images Faces Five-Year Sex Offenders' Register

Stephen Dolman, an IT manager, has been put on the sex offenders' register for five years after being caught with more than 16,000 child abuse images on his laptop. He also had a staggering 1.5 million pictures of scantily-clad teenage girls on his laptop.

An IT manager caught with more than 16,000 child abuse images has been put on the sex offenders' register for five years. Stephen Dolman , 34, also had a staggering 1.5 million pictures of scantily-clad teenage girls on his laptop.

He admitted downloading indecent images of children at his home in Gartcosh. Police officers armed with a search warrant went there on December 2, 2024, and seized a laptop, which was found to contain 16,498 images showing youngsters being sexually abused. Specialist police officers found Dolman had downloaded a programme that allowed him to view and organise large numbers of photos. Dolman's defence lawyer stated that he started out viewing adult porn before switching his attention to children.

He is fearful that a custodial sentence would crush him and has taken measures to ensure this never happens again. Sheriff Joseph Hughes imposed a community payback order as a direct alternative to prison, with Dolman being under supervision for three years and must do 200 hours of unpaid work. He will be confined to his home between 7pm and 7am each day under a nine-month electronic tagging order and subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order





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Stephen Dolman Child Abuse Images Sex Offenders' Register Community Payback Order Electronic Tagging Order Sexual Harm Prevention Order

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