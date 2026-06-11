Italian Businesswoman Sentenced to 18 Years House Arrest After Killing Mugger with Luxury SUV

A high-society woman in Tuscany has received an 18-year sentence to be served under house arrest after a brutal encounter with a man who stole her handbag.

Cinzia Dal Pino , a prominent socialite and businesswoman from Viareggio , Tuscany, has been sentenced to eighteen years of house arrest following a shocking incident of vigilante justice that turned fatal.

The events unfolded in September 2024, when Dal Pino became the victim of a mugging after exiting a restaurant following a dinner date. The man responsible for the theft was Noureddine Said Mezgui, a fifty-two-year-old Moroccan national. While the initial theft was a crime, the subsequent reaction from Dal Pino was viewed by the court as a disproportionate and brutal act of revenge.

Security cameras captured the harrowing scene as Dal Pino utilized her white Mercedes GLE, a luxury SUV valued at eighty thousand pounds, as a weapon. The footage revealed her swerving off the main road to target Mezgui, ramming him with the massive vehicle. The violence did not stop with a single impact; the socialite repeatedly plowed into the man, reversing and driving forward multiple times, effectively crushing him under the weight of her two-and-a-half-tonne motor.

As Mezgui lay incapacitated and writhing in pain, Dal Pino continued to run him over until he ceased all movement. In a chilling display of detachment, she stepped out of her vehicle wearing stiletto heels, calmly retrieved her stolen handbag, and drove away. Shortly thereafter, she even returned to the restaurant to return a borrowed umbrella, an act that prosecutors highlighted to demonstrate her lack of immediate remorse or concern for the dying man.

The legal proceedings centered on the charge of aggravated voluntary homicide. Throughout the trial, the defense, led by lawyer Enrico Marzaduri, attempted to portray the incident as a panicked reaction intended to stop a criminal rather than a calculated killing. Marzaduri argued that Dal Pino was terrified and only sought to recover her essential belongings, including her house keys and identification documents, which he claimed were vital.

Furthermore, the defendant told authorities that Mezgui had threatened her life with a knife, fueling her fear. However, these claims were severely undermined when police investigations revealed that no knife was ever found on the victim's person. The prosecution contended that the evidence clearly pointed toward a desire for excessive revenge rather than a legitimate attempt at self-defense. While the defense tried to have the charges downgraded to manslaughter or self-defense, the court rejected these motions.

The judge eventually ruled that while some mitigating circumstances existed, the act of repeatedly running over the victim was an extreme response. Interestingly, the specific charge of cruelty was dropped, but the core conviction for homicide remained, leading to the substantial eighteen-year sentence. The sentencing has sparked significant controversy and emotional outcry. The victim's family in Morocco expressed absolute horror at the brutality of the killing, stating that not even an animal is slaughtered in such a manner.

They have been vocal in their criticism of the Italian judicial system, arguing that house arrest is an insufficient punishment for such a violent crime and that Dal Pino should have remained in a traditional prison. Adding a political layer to the case, Italy's hard-right deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, commented on the tragedy via social media.

Salvini suggested that the incident was an inevitable outcome of the original crime, arguing that if Mezgui had not been a delinquent, the fatal encounter would never have occurred. This comment highlighted the polarized views on the case, pitting the concept of law and order against the fundamental right to life and the prohibition of extrajudicial killing. For Dal Pino, the eighteen-year term will be served under strict house arrest conditions.

This requires her to remain at a residence approved by the court, where she is subject to random police checks. Any deviation from the home, including for medical necessities or essential tasks, requires the explicit permission of a supervising judge. The use of an electronic bracelet, which she had worn during the pre-trial phase, ensures that her movements are monitored, reflecting a middle ground between total incarceration and freedom





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cinzia Dal Pino Italy Legal Verdict Viareggio Homicide

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Italian Dining Experience Opens in Alderley EdgeFire Station Social Cucina, a modern Italian restaurant under Cheshire Pub Company's Project Social Cucina, opens its doors in Alderley Edge, promising authentic Neapolitan dishes, a vibrant atmosphere, and over 40 new jobs.

Read more »

Black Teenager Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Murdering White Student AthleteA black teenager has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for murdering a white student athlete at a track meet in Texas last year. The murder case shocked America and sparked a racially fraught discussion.

Read more »

Karmelo Anthony Sentenced to 35 Years for Murder of Austin Metcalf at Texas Track MeetKarmelo Anthony, 19, was found guilty of murder for stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet. He received a 35-year sentence, with eligibility for parole after half the time. Victim impact statements from Metcalf's family highlighted their profound loss.

Read more »

Asylum Seeker Rapist Sentenced to 14 Years in PrisonA Pakistani national, Sheraz Malik, who was exposed as an asylum seeker by Reform UK MP Lee Anderson after attacking a vulnerable teenage girl in a park, has been given a 14-year extended sentence. Malik was convicted of two counts of rape and asked the victim, 'Did you enjoy that?' after raping her.

Read more »