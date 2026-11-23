Olympic runner Gaia Sabbatini discusses being followed by a cyclist in Birmingham, highlighting the broader safety crisis for female athletes worldwide.

Italian middle-distance runner Gaia Sabbatini has publicly detailed a terrifying incident in Birmingham where she was stalked by a cyclist along a canal path. The 27-year-old Olympic athlete revealed that the encounter was part of a pattern of harassment that has fundamentally altered her training routine and sense of security.

Incident Details and Specific Locations

Sabbatini described the ordeal in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Giornale, stating that she felt genuinely terrified during the pursuit in Birmingham. She noted that the perpetrator was a man on a bicycle who followed her closely despite her changes in direction and attempts to escape the situation. The athlete emphasized that the harassment occurred in broad daylight while other runners were present in the area, yet the suspect seemed indifferent to potential consequences or public scrutiny. She confirmed that this was not an isolated event, revealing that she has experienced similar traumatic followings twice before in Rome along the Lungotevere embankment. These repeated incidents have left her feeling unsafe and hyper-vigilant during her daily exercises.

Also read Man dies in M42 crash near Birmingham Airport

Impact on Training and Daily Routine

The psychological toll of these encounters has forced Gaia Sabbatini to abandon her previous relaxed approach to running. She explained that she no longer listens to music and instead remains alert to ambient sounds to detect approaching footsteps. Her training strategy now involves constant assessment of her surroundings, including monitoring individuals behind her for extended periods to gauge their intentions. She has adopted specific safety protocols, such as immediately changing routes if she perceives a location to be poorly populated. These adjustments reflect a significant shift from her earlier habits, where she would run calmly and focus solely on her performance.

Athlete Credentials and Professional Standing

Gaia Sabbatini is a highly decorated figure in the world of track and field, representing Italy at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her athletic achievements include winning the gold medal in the 1500 metres at the 2021 European Under-23 Championships. Additionally, she holds the Italian indoor record for the 1000 metres, establishing her as one of the most recognizable figures in national sports. Her decision to speak out about personal safety issues brings significant visibility to the challenges faced by female competitors in a male-dominated environment.

Advertisement

Wider Context of Safety Concerns

Her story aligns with alarming data from a 2023 global study conducted by the sportswear company Adidas, which surveyed 9,000 runners across nine countries. The research found that 92 percent of female participants reported feeling concerned about their safety while exercising outdoors. A significant portion of these women, 51 percent, expressed fear of physical attack, compared to only 28 percent of male respondents. Furthermore, 38 percent of women admitted to experiencing physical or verbal harassment, with more than half reporting unwanted attention, sexist comments, or being followed.

Adopted Safety Measures and Precautions

In response to these widespread risks, many female runners have implemented strict safety measures to protect themselves. Common practices include tying hair up in a bun to prevent grabbing, carrying keys between fingers for self-defense, and avoiding isolated routes. Many women also choose to run with a companion or a dog for added security. These precautions highlight the urgent need for better safety infrastructure and community awareness to ensure that outdoor exercise remains accessible and secure for all genders.