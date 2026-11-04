Italian Chef Wins No Appeal After Pineapple Pizza Dismissal

Fair Work Commission dismissed the unfair dismissal claim of Italian chef Davide Tamburella, who refused to put pineapple on pizza at a Brisbane restaurant. The ruling highlights strict filing deadlines.

An Italian chef in Brisbane has had his unfair dismissal claim rejected by the Fair Work Commission after he refused to follow a manager's order to place pineapple on pizzas. The ruling concludes a workplace dispute that centered on cultural integrity versus employment instructions, emphasizing that even strong moral objections do not exempt employees from statutory filing deadlines.

Davide Tamburella, who worked as a chef at La Costa Restaurant and Bar in Fortitude Valley, was terminated on May 20. His legal challenge was officially dismissed on November 3 by Commissioner Jennifer Hunt, who determined that Tamburella had failed to lodge his application within the mandatory 21-day window, submitting his claim in July instead.

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Culinary Dispute And Cultural Stance

The core conflict began two weeks before the termination, during a meeting on May 6 with employer Elliot Ingram regarding performance concerns. Tamburella had previously refused to add pineapple to pizza at a function, a directive from Ingram that Tamburella stated was an insult to his Italian heritage and offensive to his cultural identity.

During the meeting, Tamburella acknowledged that this was the third refusal of such a direction over the previous four years. He informed Ingram that he believed placing tropical fruit on Italian dishes was culturally inappropriate and suggested that his employer research the strong sentiments held by many Italians regarding this culinary combination.

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Additional Grounds For Termination

While the pineapple dispute was the primary focus of the public narrative, the employer cited additional reasons for the dismissal on May 20. These included an incident on April 24 where Tamburella fractured the fingers on his dominant hand after striking a metal handrail, which may have raised safety or performance questions.

The official reasons for termination also cited the chef's acknowledged use of inappropriate language and escalation of situations during service. The Fair Work Commission review noted these behavioral issues alongside the refusal to follow lawful and reasonable directions regarding menu preparation.

Procedural Failure Overrides Merit

Commissioner Jennifer Hunt published her ruling on November 3, focusing on procedural compliance rather than the merits of the cultural argument. She found that Tamburella's application for protection from unfair dismissal was lodged outside the statutory deadline, rendering the claim inadmissible regardless of the underlying circumstances.

The strict enforcement of the 21-day filing period is a critical aspect of Australian employment law. Tamburella's failure to act within this timeframe meant that the Commission could not consider the fairness of his termination, effectively ending his legal recourse through this specific channel.

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Professional Consequences And Next Steps

Following the dismissal, Tamburella has continued his career in the Brisbane hospitality industry. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has since secured a position as head chef at Don Gino in West End, indicating a return to professional employment despite the failed legal challenge.

The case serves as a reminder for hospitality workers and employers regarding the importance of adhering to procedural deadlines in workplace disputes. While cultural and ethical objections to workplace directives are significant, they must be addressed through proper legal channels within strictly defined time limits to be considered by industrial tribunals.