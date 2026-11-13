Italian Investigators Rule Out Design Flaws in Bayesian Superyacht Sinking

Italian prosecutors attribute the death of Mike Lynch and six others to crew incompetence rather than design defects, as the owner sues for damages.

Italian investigators have officially concluded that the catastrophic sinking of Mike Lynch's £30million superyacht, the Bayesian, resulted from crew incompetence rather than any inherent design flaws. This authoritative determination shifts the blame squarely onto the human operators onboard, marking a significant development in the aftermath of the August 2024 tragedy that claimed seven lives off the coast of Sicily.

Core Determinations Regarding Keel Position

The Bayesian capsized after violent gusts of wind hit the vessel from the side, causing it to tilt excessively. Italian prosecutors determined that the retractable keel was not extended to its maximum depth, a critical error that left the 75-metre mast unable to keep the ship upright. The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) corroborated this, stating that the yacht was hit by 80.6mph winds which caused violent tilting that the vessel could not recover from due to the retracted keel.

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SuperyachtNews reported in June that the keel appeared to have been raised when the vessel sank, actively worsening the boat's vulnerabilities. Expert naval architect Andy King emphasized that the position of the keel was absolutely fundamental to the stability of the Bayesian. The combination of the unusually tall mast and the partially raised keel created a precarious balance that collapsed under the pressure of the storm.

Crew Ignorance and Operational Failures

British investigators previously found that the crew was unaware of the yacht's specific vulnerabilities to strong winds because this information was not clearly laid out in the stability information booklet onboard. Despite this lack of clear guidance, the Italian experts concluded that the crew failed to handle the yacht properly. The preliminary findings highlight that the crew underestimated the weather and failed to activate safety devices correctly, leading to the disaster.

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Three crew members are suspected of being responsible for these operational failures: skipper James Cutfield from New Zealand, British chief engineer Tim Parker Eaton, and sailor Matthew Griffiths, who was on night watch. The probe is currently exploring allegations of negligent shipwreck and multiple counts of manslaughter against the captain and two other crew members. The failure to properly secure doors and portholes, along with ignoring widely publicized weather warnings, further supports the case for human error.

Weather Conditions and Survival Possibilities

Experts appointed by Italian prosecutors investigated whether a freak weather event, described by witnesses as a tornado, was the primary cause. However, the report found the event amounted to little more than a squall, a sudden increase in wind speed preceding thunderstorms, which the crew should have been able to manage. The fact that the 184ft yacht took 16 minutes to sink suggests there was ample time for passengers and crew to be saved if proper procedures had been followed.

The Italian Sea Group (TISG), the owner of the Bayesian, has staunchly blamed the crew for the sinking, asserting that the yacht was effectively unsinkable if operated correctly. Giovanni Costantino, the majority owner of TISG, claimed that the crew's incompetence and negligence directly led to the tragedy on August 19, 2024. He insisted that the vessel's design was sound and that the disaster was entirely preventable through proper seamanship and adherence to safety protocols.

Legal Actions and Financial Consequences

TISG has sued Mike Lynch's widow, Angela Bacares, for £400million, claiming the company suffered massive sales losses due to the disaster. The lawsuit was filed in the town of Termini Imerese on the northern coast of Sicily, where TISG argues that being blamed for the sinking has damaged its reputation irreparably. Mr. Costantino alleged that the company lost millions by being held liable for a tragedy he attributes solely to crew error and the actions of Mr. Lynch's household.

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The victims of the sinking included British tech billionaire Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, chef Recaldo Thomas, Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, and Mr. Lynch's lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda. Fifteen people, including Angela Bacares, were rescued from the waters off Sicily. The legal proceedings continue as authorities finalize the criminal charges against the three suspected crew members while the civil suit between the yacht owner and the victim's family moves forward.