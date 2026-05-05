Italian Prime Minister Shares Deepfake Image to Highlight Danger of AI Manipulation

Giorgia Meloni responded to the circulation of an AI-generated deepfake image of herself by sharing it on social media, raising awareness about the dangers of deepfake technology and advocating for stricter regulations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has publicly addressed the growing concern of deepfakes by sharing an AI-generated image of herself in lingerie, reportedly created and circulated by her political adversaries.

The image, depicting her in a white bra set, was accompanied by a statement on social media where she acknowledged the image’s existence and even humorously commented on its flattering nature. However, she swiftly transitioned to a serious tone, emphasizing the dangerous potential of deepfake technology to deceive, manipulate, and harm individuals. Meloni highlighted that while she possesses the resources to defend herself against such attacks, many others are not so fortunate, underscoring the broader societal implications of this technology.

This incident is not isolated; Meloni previously pursued legal action against individuals accused of creating and distributing fake explicit videos of her in 2024, aiming to send a strong message to victims of similar abuse and encourage them to report such incidents. Her legal battle stemmed from a defamation suit filed against Alessio Scurosu and his father Roberto from Sardinia, who were allegedly responsible for the creation and dissemination of the fabricated content.

The Prime Minister’s motivation for pursuing the case was explicitly stated by her legal team: to empower women facing similar forms of abuse and to demonstrate that legal recourse is available and should be utilized. Meloni’s recent post serves as a stark reminder of the escalating threat posed by deepfakes, AI-generated media capable of convincingly mimicking human voices, images, and videos.

She articulated her fear that the unchecked proliferation of this technology could lead to a future where anyone, particularly women, could be subjected to malicious and damaging fabrications. She expressed concern that the ease with which AI can now manipulate images – specifically, the ability to superimpose one person’s face onto another’s body – could have devastating consequences for future generations, particularly her daughters. This concern fuels her advocacy for stricter regulations surrounding the creation and distribution of deepfakes.

The Prime Minister’s stance is particularly noteworthy given Italy’s recent legislative advancements in the field of artificial intelligence. Last year, Italy became the first European Union country to adopt comprehensive AI regulations, aligning with the EU’s landmark AI Act. This legislation, spearheaded by Meloni’s government, prioritizes human-centric, transparent, and safe AI practices while simultaneously fostering innovation, cybersecurity, and privacy protection.

The timing of her post, following the enactment of these regulations, suggests a commitment to enforcing these laws and addressing the challenges posed by deepfake technology. Furthermore, Meloni’s experience is not unique. Numerous public figures, particularly female celebrities, have been targeted by deepfake creators. Instances dating back to 2018, such as a deepfake video featuring Natalie Portman, demonstrate the long-standing nature of this threat.

More recently, actresses Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watson have also been victims of deepfake manipulation, with fabricated videos and advertisements circulating online. The viral spread of deepfake images of singer Taylor Swift in 2024, garnering millions of views and likes before being removed, further illustrates the rapid dissemination and potential impact of this technology. These examples underscore the widespread vulnerability to deepfake attacks and the urgent need for effective countermeasures.

Meloni’s decision to publicly share the deepfake image created of her, despite the potential for discomfort, is a deliberate act of defiance and a call to action. She aims to raise awareness about the dangers of deepfakes, advocate for stronger legal protections, and empower individuals to defend themselves against this evolving form of digital abuse. Her actions position Italy as a leader in addressing the ethical and legal challenges presented by artificial intelligence and its potential for misuse





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