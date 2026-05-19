Italian Towns Battle Overflowing With Holidaymakers

Italian towns like Positano, Cinque Terre, Rome, and Venice have been overwhelmed by holidaymakers visiting, leading to chaos and an outcry for Italian locals.

Holidaymakers have already begun swarming Italian towns, blocking streets with large crowds, leaving locals trapped in their homes and sparking local outcry. Footage has captured chaotic scenes unfolding in the streets of idyllic Positano, Cinque Terre, and Rome, as the holiday season booms.

Videos posted on social media have shown throngs of tourists huddled together as they squeeze down narrow passageways. Sunny walkways in Positano are seen filled with seas of tourists, many stopping abruptly to snap photographs of the sea views and ornate buildings. Shopfronts have also been filmed, crammed with eager sunseekers blocking the entrance to locals.

Earlier this month, nearby resident Antonio Attianese, who lives in Nocera Inferiore, said: 'For the Mayors and administrators of the Amalfi Coast, they like this mess, otherwise they would have already issued orders to civilise this mass tourism.

'It’s been going on like this for years, and the situation is getting worse every year. Elsewhere, in Cinque Terre, on the rugged Italian Riviera coastline, gaggles of tourists are seen piling onto buses and trains.

Videos posted on social media have shown throngs of tourists huddled together as they squeeze down narrow passageways in Positano Rome, the popular tourist spot, has been branded a 'hellscape' on social media, as footage captured lines made up of hundreds of visitors stretching all the way down streets and around the Colosseum. Not an inch is spared, and more holidaymakers are seen filing down into the throng from a set of stairs into the ancient street.

One type of tourism which commentators have said is particularly harmful is 'eat and run' tourism - or 'mordi e fuggi' - where day-trippers spend little money and buy cheap souvenirs. Former mayor of Positano Salvatore Gagliano slammed the overcrowding as 'scenes straight out of the Third World' Primarily, the Italian Riviera coastal towns of Positano and Cinque Terre have suffered from overtourism issues.

Venice, Barcelona, Dubrovnik, and Rome are other major European destinations that also deal with problems caused by large numbers of tourists





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Overtourism Mass Tourism Italian Riviera Towns Venice Barcelona Dubrovnik Italian Mayor's Comments

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