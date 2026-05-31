Italy Bans Kanye West From Performing After Jewish Community's Request

Italian authorities have prohibited Kanye West from performing in Reggio Emilia following a plea from the local Jewish community, citing concerns over the rapper's history of anti-Semitic remarks and the potential for public disorder. The move adds to a series of concert cancellations across Europe as governments and venues reassess his appearances.

Italy has banned Kanye West from performing in the country following a request from the local Jewish community in Reggio Emilia . The rapper was scheduled to perform at the RFC Arena on July 17 and 18 as part of a planned world tour supporting his new album 'Bully'.

Nicoletta Uzzielli, leader of the Jewish community in Reggio Emilia, urged local officials to cancel the event, advocating for a replacement performance that would bring 'music back to the forefront as a universally unifying force' rather than providing a platform for an artist with a history of controversial statements. The decision, announced by Prefect Salvatore Angieri, cited multiple factors including the cancellation of previous concerts by West in other countries and the real risk of counter-demonstrations.

The scheduled proximity of the two high-profile events and the expectation of large crowds also contributed to the precautionary ban. This latest cancellation adds to a growing list of terminated performances across Europe and the United Kingdom. Kanye West, who has faced widespread condemnation for making a series of anti-Semitic remarks, has seen his tour plans unravel rapidly. Three nights at London's Wireless Festival were axed after the UK Home Office denied him entry.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer defended the decision, stating on X: 'This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values.

' In Switzerland, FC Basel refused to host a concert at St Jakob-Park, with club representatives stating the event was 'not in accordance with our values' and that they 'cannot provide a platform for the artist in question within this context. ' A scheduled concert in Chorzow, Poland, was also cancelled. Poland's Culture Minister Marta Cienkowska criticized the event on X, writing: 'The decision to organize a Kanye West concert in Poland is unacceptable... These are not 'controversies'.

This is a deliberate crossing of boundaries and the normalization of hatred. In a country scarred by the history of the Holocaust, we cannot pretend that this is just entertainment.

' A show in Marseille, France, was postponed 'until further notice. ' While Western European nations have moved to block West, Dutch authorities have taken a different stance. Investigations concluded there was no sufficient evidence to ban him from entering the Netherlands, so his two concerts at the GelreDome in Arnhem on June 6 and 8 will proceed as planned. Deputy Prime Minister Bart van den Brink explained: 'Solid grounds are needed to bar people from entering.

We have not found those in the analyses that were conducted. His past statements are not, at this moment, a reason to deny him entry.

' The situation with Travis Scott, who was also scheduled to perform in Reggio Emilia, is distinct but related. Scott's concerts were cancelled due to public order and security concerns stemming from the 2021 Astroworld festival crowd surge in Houston that resulted in ten fatalities. Italy's decision reflects a broader pattern where European authorities are weighing free speech, public safety, and community sensitivities when evaluating high-profile events by artists with contentious histories





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kanye West Italy Ban Jewish Community Anti-Semitic Concert Cancellation Reggio Emilia Travis Scott Astroworld UK Home Office Wiress Festival

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kanye West to perform in the Netherlands following UK banIt comes after a string of other European shows were cancelled due to the rapper's previous antisemitic remarks.

Read more »

Is Jorge Martin’s crash-strewn Barcelona MotoGP costing him confidence in Italy?Jorge Martin says he has “the least feeling of the season” at the Mugello MotoGP.

Read more »

Rebekah Vardy opens up about family's move to Italy, bitter feud with Coleen RooneyRebekah Vardy has opened up about her family's 'tough' move to Italy following husband Jamie transferring to US Cremonese. She has discussed her bitter feud with Coleen Rooney and the 'intense emotional toll' the move had her. She vowed to show her 'authentic' self onscreen and expressed her 'did not have any negative feelings' towards Coleen.

Read more »

Kanye West gig in Italy cancelled over 'safety concerns' from Jewish communityAnother day, another cancelled Kanye West gig.

Read more »