Italy Offers €100,000 to Brits to Relocate to Trentino, Home of a James Bond Film

The Trentino region in northern Italy is enticing Brits with €100,000 to relocate permanently and renovate abandoned properties. Known for its stunning landscapes and role in *Quantum of Solace*, the initiative aims to combat depopulation by offering financial incentives to new residents.

The Trentino region in northern Italy , renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and iconic role in the James Bond film *Quantum of Solace*, is now offering a lucrative incentive for Brits to relocate permanently.

The initiative provides €100,000 (£83,565) to individuals willing to purchase and renovate abandoned properties in the area. This picturesque region, nestled between the Dolomites and Lake Garda, served as the backdrop for Daniel Craig's thrilling car chase in the film. With more vacant homes than occupied ones across 33 villages, the program aims to revitalize these communities by attracting new residents. Participants will receive €20,000 (£16,720) for acquiring an unoccupied property and an additional €80,000 (£66,879) for refurbishment.

However, they must commit to living in or renting the property for at least ten years, or risk repaying the grant. Applicants can also seek funding for up to three properties per village, provided they keep rental prices at a moderate level. The total refurbishment cost must not exceed €200,000 (£167,197), meaning individuals cannot invest more than €120,000 (£100,319.40) of their own money. Those under 45 who already reside in the region are ineligible.

The Trentino province describes the initiative as a measure to create a cohesive community in areas facing severe depopulation. Maurizio Fugatti, president of Trento, emphasized that this experimental action aims to strengthen social cohesion in the region. The local council has allocated €10 million (£8.4 million) over two years to support the program. While the full list of eligible municipalities remains undisclosed, areas like Val di Non, which has seen an 11% population decline, are expected to be included.

Trentino is celebrated for its stunning scenery, including the Dolomites and numerous heritage landmarks. Tourists flock to explore its vibrant countryside and historic settlements. Strategically located in northeastern Italy, the region offers excellent connectivity to major cities, with Milan just under three hours away, Venice just over two hours, and Verona less than an hour by train. The regional capital, Trento, is famous for hosting the historic sixteenth-century Council and its renowned Trentodoc sparkling wine.

The city boasts Renaissance frescoes in its historic center, along with attractions like MUSE, the cutting-edge museum of natural science, and the Castello del Buonconsiglio, featuring stunning Gothic frescoes in the Torre dell'Aquila. During winter, the area offers over 800 kilometers of ski pistes, while summer visitors can enjoy hiking, cycling, and rock climbing across the region





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