Italy's Three Biggest Mafia Groups Form Hydra Alliance Targeting Northern Wealth

Investigators say Italy's three largest mafia groups formed a Hydra alliance to exploit northern wealth using drug profits and Chinese money networks.

Italy's three biggest Mafia organisations have formed a Hydra alliance to target the nation's financial heartland, according to investigators. The 'Ndrangheta faction from Calabria, the Camorra of Naples and the Sicilian-based Cosa Nostra clan have joined forces in the powerful Mafia alliance. The arrangement was revealed through Operation Hydra, an investigation by Italian authorities that led to a maxi-trial.

The federation was created to take full advantage of the wealth in northern Italy, and it has been likened to a Hydra, the three-headed beast from mythology. Investigators say the relationship extends beyond Italy's borders, with ties being forged with Chinese criminal gangs that specialise in international money smuggling.

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How the Hydra Alliance Operates Across Italy

The Hydra alliance has been uncovered through the Hydra Trial, a maxi-trial that began in May. A total of 145 defendants were charged in relation to organised crime, and 62 were sentenced inside the courtroom bunker at Milan's Opera prison in January. Another 45 individuals are currently facing trial in Lombardy, Italy's wealthiest region.

Italy's national anti-mafia prosecutor, Giovanni Melillo, said the Mafia clans banded together to increase the profits from their illicit activity. In a 111-page report seen by the Telegraph, Melillo stated that even in drug trafficking, the historic differences between the Mafia organisations are dissolving. He added that in recent years there has been a process of integration between the clans.

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According to the investigation, the three groups use money earned from smuggling drugs into Italy from South America. They then invest those profits in a range of businesses, including construction and waste disposal firms and even supermarkets. In one transaction said to have already taken place under the alliance, a large cocaine delivery destined for the 'Ndrangheta clan in southern Italy was arranged by the Camorra faction in Naples.

Prosecutors Describe Competing Interests and Cooperation

Alessandra Cerreti, the lead prosecutor of the Hydra trial, said the Mafia groups have kept their respective identities. However, they work together when collaboration could result in the better management of their business affairs. Investigators say the clans have concluded that waging wars against one another is damaging.

Nicola Piacente, Genoa's chief prosecutor, said the latest investigations have revealed stable and strategic relations between Calabrian organisations and Albanian criminal groups. Alongside its ties to gangs based in China, the alliance is also working with the Albanian mafia, especially in relation to drug trafficking.

Giovanni Bombardieri, the chief prosecutor in Turin, told La Stampa that acts of violence and intimidation are becoming fewer and fewer. Bombardieri, who was previously based in Calabria, added that the 'Ndrangheta clan has become efficient at infiltrating construction firms. The notorious groups, which have been known for brutal killings including melting victims in vats of acid, are now described by investigators as less violent.

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Financial Impact and Chinese Money Laundering Networks

The alliance's most significant financial mechanism involves Chinese criminal networks that help move money across borders. It is understood that the clans use parallel banking arrangements operated by Chinese criminals to shift funds and pay their drug suppliers around the world. The Chinese gangs rely on hawala, a hard-to-trace money transfer system, to evade the authorities.

Bombardieri said the Mafia groups use drug trafficking profits to take control of struggling businesses by imposing high-interest loans. For businesses in northern Italy, this means that companies facing financial pressure may find themselves dependent on criminal lenders. The investigation indicates that the clans are targeting the sectors that offer the strongest returns and the widest reach across the country.