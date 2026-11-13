ITV Adapts I'm A Celebrity Camp for Ade Adepita

ITV spent nine months bespoke-adapting the jungle camp for Paralympian Ade Adepita to make him the first wheelchair user in the show's 24-year history.

ITV has completed an extensive nine-month renovation of the I'm A Celebrity jungle camp to accommodate Paralympian and television presenter Ade Adepita, who is set to become the first wheelchair user in the program's 24-year history. The network executives and production teams implemented a series of bespoke structural changes to ensure full accessibility while maintaining the rugged environment that defines the long-running reality series.

Infrastructure Changes for Accessibility

Producers installed specialized rest areas and designated wheelchair bays throughout the campsite to support Adepita's daily needs during the 2026 series. The modifications include custom holders for his crutches and widened pathways to facilitate easier movement across the terrain. Water coolers have been lowered to a height that accommodates his wheelchair, ensuring he can access hydration independently.

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A significant engineering feature is the installation of a stair lift that provides access to the famous jungle shower, a structure that was previously inaccessible. The angles of the steps have also been recalculated to make it safer and easier for Adepita to use his crutches when necessary. Along the path from the camp to the creek, new rest zones have been constructed to allow for regular breaks during transit.

Equipment and Terrain Adaptations

Adepita will arrive at the camp with three personal wheelchairs and three sets of crutches to handle different scenarios. The production team has provided two additional wheelchairs specifically for trials, including one electric model designed for tougher terrain such as beaches. The executive producer noted that the adaptations are bespoke to Adepita's specific requirements, differing from standard disability accommodations.

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In place of the traditional treehouse, producers have introduced a swing area that is fully accessible for wheelchair users. This structural shift allows Adepita to participate in social activities that have historically been central to the camp's social dynamic. The changes reflect a collaborative effort between the producers and Adepita, who was flown to Australia in February to advise on the necessary modifications.

Trial Adjustments and Participant Entry

The series will feature approximately 23 trials, with producers ensuring Adepita can participate in the vast majority of challenges through minor adaptations like extra handles or footgrips. An executive producer emphasized that the goal is to set him up for success rather than treating his inclusion as a tick-box exercise. Medical grounds will only rule out a small handful of activities, confirming his active involvement.

Adepita is scheduled to enter the jungle on Monday alongside celebrities such as Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page, and Ricky Wilson. Sources close to the production insist he will engage fully in the challenges, citing his incredible upper body strength and fitness levels. He lost the use of his left leg after contracting polio at 15 months and won a Paralympic bronze medal in 2004.

Future Expectations and Exit Strategy

Whether voted off or crowned King of the Jungle, Adepita will use the iconic bridge walkway for his exit, with the choice of using his wheelchair or crutches left entirely to him. The production team aims to inspire young people with disabilities by demonstrating that physical limitations do not preclude participation in extreme challenges. Adepita previously trekked through various terrains for the 2005 BBC documentary Beyond Boundaries, showcasing his resilience.

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Viewers have expressed concerns that his disability might lead to exemptions from duties, but sources confirm this is not the case. He is expected to take on water trials and potentially the Cyclone challenge if he progresses far enough in the series. The production hopes his presence will educate both the campmates and the viewing public about individualized accessibility needs.