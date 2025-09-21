ITV Announces Job Cuts and Studio Moves: Charlotte Hawkins Role Expanded, Daytime Shows Relocate

ITV is undergoing significant changes, including job cuts impacting Good Morning Britain, and studio relocations for daytime programs like Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women. Charlotte Hawkins' role is expanding across the schedule, while the daytime shows will move to a shared studio space in London's Covent Garden to streamline production.

Good Morning Britain 's Charlotte Hawkins is reportedly the first of its stars to be affected by ITV ’s job cuts , signaling a significant shift within the broadcaster. The channel has announced a series of cost-cutting changes across its major shows, impacting productions like Lorraine , This Morning , and Loose Women . Charlotte, who marked her 50th birthday in May, has been a familiar face on the ITV breakfast program since its launch in 2014, following her departure from Sky News.

The reshuffle will see her taking on news shifts across the entire ITV schedule, expanding her role beyond Good Morning Britain. She has already made her News at Ten debut last week and will also be anchoring the lunchtime news slot. A source mentioned to The Sun that “Charlotte will read the news across the schedule. She’ll still read on GMB but also the lunchtime, evening and News at Ten. It’s a major change because she was solely contracted for GMB.” The Daily Mail has reached out to Charlotte's representatives and ITV for comment regarding these developments. This restructuring highlights the ongoing efforts by ITV to streamline its operations and adapt to the evolving media landscape.\The cost-cutting measures extend beyond on-air talent adjustments, as reported by The Sun, with Good Morning Britain staff expressing discontent over the cessation of breakfast facilities at the new workspace. According to reports, presenters and other ITV staff were informed that the new offices, situated in the ITN studios, would not have toasters due to health and safety concerns. Susanna Reid, a prominent figure on the show, was among those who attended a meeting where the decision was communicated. An insider revealed that the decision has sparked some discontent within the Good Morning Britain team. The new offices’ kitchen is in a basement with no windows or natural light, so smoke from a toaster is a serious health hazard. As a result, staff are expected to bring their own breakfast, leading to a change in the daily routine. This adjustment is a reflection of ITV's efforts to control costs, although it has seemingly affected employee morale. These decisions underscore the challenges facing broadcasters in balancing financial pressures with employee well-being and production quality. The combination of talent reassignment and operational changes suggests a broader strategy to optimize resources within a competitive environment. \Simultaneously, ITV's daytime shows, including Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women, are set to relocate to a shared studio space as part of the broader budgetary adjustments. These programs, which collectively contribute nearly 900 hours of live daily programming per year, will move to the basement studio of The H Club Studio in London's Covent Garden in January. This former private members' club offers cutting-edge technology. The move aims to enhance production efficiency and create a more integrated workflow, with the three series sharing a single gallery and utilizing a quick turnaround plan to transition between shows. Emma Gormley, Managing Director at ITV Studios Daytime, emphasized that the studio provides state-of-the-art technology, enabling the creation of distinctive programming. The studio also extends to other ITV shows outside of the daytime schedule, providing more efficiency. This is a strategic response to the transformation within the industry, according to Gormley. The shake-up, which includes the production of Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women by a single team, is expected to improve operational efficiency and streamline the production process. ITV's focus is on optimizing resources, adopting technological advancements, and maintaining the quality and appeal of its programming. This is a crucial step in ITV’s strategy to navigate the ongoing changes in the television landscape, ensuring efficiency, and adapting to the expectations of their viewers in 2026





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ITV Charlotte Hawkins Good Morning Britain Job Cuts Studio Move Lorraine This Morning Loose Women Cost-Cutting

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coronation Street fans worried as they spot clue star has quit ITV soapSeveral Coronation Street stars have left the cobbles in 2025 and now fans think another cast member has followed suit

Read more »

ITV Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh faces cancer fears in health scareEmmerdale's Liam Cavanagh is set for a health scare next week, with the discovery leaving his fiancée Chas Dingle devastated

Read more »

ITV Coronation Street Alan Halsall's girlfriend says 'my man' as she shares adorable photoAlan portrays Tyrone Dobbs on the cobbles

Read more »

ITV Emmerdale Anthony Fox's whereabouts 'exposed' in huge Mack twistEmmerdale viewers are convinced they've worked out where Anthony Fox is being kept

Read more »

Pro boxer headbutted and punched girlfriend after TikTok rowCharlotte Powell pleaded guilty to assault

Read more »

Conor Maynard announces engagement 4 weeks after Charlotte Chilton paternity resultConor Maynard has announced he is engaged a few weeks after it was confirmed he was not the father of Charlotte Chilton’s baby.

Read more »