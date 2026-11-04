ITV Cancels X Factor Return Despite Simon Cowell's Enthusiasm

ITV confirms the cancellation of The X Factor revival plans. Simon Cowell wants the show back, but broadcaster cites duty of care and rating declines.

ITV has officially cancelled plans to revive The X Factor, effectively shutting down rumors that the iconic Saturday night singing competition was preparing to return to screens. Although the network previously shelved the franchise after fifteen series in 2018, recent internal discussions revealed a significant desire from show boss Simon Cowell to bring the juggernaut back to the airwaves.

Cancelled Revival Plan Details

Reports indicate that while Simon Cowell remains incredibly keen on the project, network executives have determined that the current timing is simply not right for a reboot. An insider disclosed to The Mirror that although the production team continues to pitch the concept, the broadcaster has concluded that enough time has not passed since the show's initial hiatus to warrant an immediate restart. The decision comes despite the show's legendary status and its historical ability to pull in massive audiences during its peak years.

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Duty Of Care And Audience Shifts

Several critical factors have influenced ITV's final decision to shelve the comeback. Industry sources highlight that the days of talent shows capturing tens of millions of viewers are largely over, making the prospect of replicating past ratings success highly uncertain. Furthermore, the broadcaster has expressed concerns regarding the duty of care processes required for such a high-profile production. Insiders note that these welfare mechanisms would need a thorough overhaul, adding to the complexity and cost of producing a series that was already considered very expensive to make.

Contestants And Past Criticism

The hesitation to revive the franchise is also linked to ongoing criticism regarding the treatment of participants during its original run. Former contestants Lucy Spraggan, Jahmene Douglas, and Myles Stephenson recently participated in a We Need To Talk Full Circle roundtable hosted by Paul C Brunson. During this discussion, they reflected on the opportunities, trauma, and lasting impact of their time on the show, emphasizing why the approach to welfare needs fundamental reform before any potential return.

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Simon Cowell And Network Strategy

Simon Cowell has publicly addressed criticisms about artist welfare on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, asserting that the production team always tried to look after their artists as much as possible. Despite his enthusiasm, ITV bosses have been cautious following the poor reception of recent entertainment attempts. The broadcaster suffered significant backlash and low viewership for shows like The Neighbourhood and The Fortune Hotel, which were described by sources as colossally expensive failures that left a giant gaping hole in the weekend schedule.

Future Entertainment Plans

While the traditional reboot is off the table, insiders suggest ITV is still exploring ways to fill its entertainment schedule with fresher formats. Some sources claim the network might consider a modern makeover with a younger, more dynamic panel while keeping Cowell involved behind the scenes. However, for now, the immediate future of The X Factor as a live competition remains uncertain, with the network prioritizing risk mitigation over reviving a classic brand that no longer guarantees the massive ratings it once did.