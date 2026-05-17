ITV Considers Top Stars to Replace Maya Jama on Love Island Amid Fear of Her Candidacy in Celebrity Traitors

ITV is preparing for the upcoming Love Island series and is quietly considering high-profile stars to replace Maya Jama amid fears that she might quit the show after joining Celebrity Traitors. They are examining potential replacements who can handle live TV, tough interviews, and the chaotic environment of the villa, hoping to find the perfect fit before planning for future seasons.

ITV are privately considering high-profile stars to replace Maya Jama on Love Island and are in talks to potentially find a suitable replacement should Maya quit the show.

They aim to find someone suitable who can handle live TV, tough interviews, and chaos, which seems to be the job description of the Love Island host. Olivia Attwood and Maura Higgins are among the favorites, but Maura has gained popularity, especially in America. Holly Willoughby has also expressed interest and may consider a comeback. GK Barry, a prominent Instagram personality, is also seen as a potential host.

This news highlights the importance of finding a suitable host to continue the show's success





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ITV Love Island Maya Jama Celebrity Traitors Possible Replacements Olivia Attwood Maura Higgins Holly Willoughby GK Barry

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