ITV Demotes Graham Norton's New Reality Series After Ratings Collapse

Despite a massive budget and high expectations, Graham Norton's debut reality show The Neighbourhood has been moved to a late-night slot following a sharp drop in viewers.

The entertainment landscape has witnessed a significant setback for ITV as their highly anticipated reality venture, The Neighbourhood , has suffered a bruising blow to its primetime ambitions.

Despite a lavish launch event and a marketing budget of immense proportions, the series has been abruptly shifted to a late-night graveyard slot mid-series. This decision comes as a direct result of plummeting viewership numbers and a wave of negative critical reception that has left the network scrambling to salvage the project. Originally positioned as a flagship show to rival the massive success of the BBC's The Traitors, The Neighbourhood was intended to cement Graham Norton's presence on the channel.

However, the strategy has failed to resonate with the wider public, leading ITV to relegate the remaining episodes to the streaming platform ITVX and move the linear broadcast time on ITV1 from a coveted 9pm slot to a much less desirable 10.45pm position, following the evening news. The decline in audience engagement has been stark and rapid.

While the premiere managed to attract approximately 1.2 million viewers, by the time the third episode aired, that number had crashed to just 500,000. The show, which marks Graham Norton's first foray into the reality competition genre, features real-life households competing in various challenges to win a grand prize of 250,000 pounds.

In an attempt to capitalize on existing audience habits, ITV strategically debuted the show during the finale of I'm A Celebrity, hoping to siphon off viewers from the jungle-themed hit. Despite these efforts, the show struggled to maintain momentum. Industry insiders have noted that while the show is performing poorly on terrestrial television, it has found a slightly more receptive audience on the ITVX streaming service, which may explain the network's decision to prioritize digital availability over the main channel.

Critical reviews have been largely unforgiving, with many outlets describing the program as lacking depth and excitement. The Guardian offered a stinging two-star review, suggesting that any sense of genuine jeopardy was completely absent and labeling the series as a tired reality show. Similarly, The Telegraph noted that the production seemed more concerned with quirky design touches and visual aesthetics than with creating an engaging experience for the viewer.

The Independent went as far as to suggest that even the charisma of Graham Norton could not rescue the trippy nature of the production. Social media echoed these sentiments, with some viewers branding the content as drivel TV or a load of rubbish, reflecting a general consensus that the show failed to live up to its immense hype.

For Graham Norton, this outcome is particularly surprising given his track record of consistent success with his eponymous chat show on the BBC. Before the series launched, Norton had admitted that he was initially hesitant to accept the role, intending to decline the producers' pitch.

However, he eventually changed his mind, believing the concept was too compelling to pass up. Despite the overarching negativity, a small minority of viewers have defended the show, praising the casting of normal families and comparing the vibe favorably to early iterations of Big Brother.

Nevertheless, the commercial reality has forced ITV to replace the 9pm slot with repeats of more reliable performers like Long Lost Family and Beat The Chasers, marking a humbling conclusion to a project that began with such lofty aspirations to dominate the reality television market





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Graham Norton ITV The Neighbourhood Reality TV Television Ratings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emmerdale star Laura Norton says she is 'hopeful' as soap marks Deaf Awareness WeekEmmerdale actress Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Pollard, has two children diagnosed with Usher syndrome

Read more »

ITV Good Morning Britain host says 'so important' as she shares photo of sonGood Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh was hosting the daytime ITV show alongside Rob Rinder on Monday

Read more »

Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne Face Backlash Over 'Awkward' Met Gala InterviewsModels Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne were heavily criticized for their red carpet interviews at the Met Gala 2026, with viewers deeming their coverage 'awkward' and 'abysmal.' Social media users called for experienced fashion journalists and highlighted specific interview gaffes.

Read more »

Ashley Graham's Silver Statement at the 2026 Met GalaModel Ashley Graham turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala with a custom Di Petsa dress and a striking silver manicure extended to her fingers with spray paint, embodying the 'Fashion Is Art' theme. The event was also marked by controversy surrounding a significant sponsorship from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Read more »

Graham Norton's ITV show Neighbourhood dealt brutal blow after plummeting viewershipITV's new gameshow The Neighbourhood, hosted by Graham Norton, has taken another knock after being pulled from primetime TV.

Read more »

Graham Norton struck blow as new ITV series 'pulled from primetime'Graham Norton's new ITV game show The Neighbourhood has reportedly been moved from its primetime slot

Read more »