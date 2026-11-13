ITV Executive Alison Sharman Supported Russell Brand Before Conviction

ITV factual controller Alison Sharman championed Russell Brand years before his conviction. New reports reveal her role in promoting the comedian despite internal warnings about his behavior towards women.

ITV executive Alison Sharman actively promoted Russell Brand long after the comedian faced growing scrutiny for his conduct, according to new reports emerging alongside his recent criminal conviction. Sharman, who served as the station's controller of factual and daytime programming from 2005, is identified by sources as a powerful ally who helped elevate Brand's profile during the mid-to-late two thousands.

ITV Career Support and Booking Decisions

Sharman first encountered Brand in 2006 at the Edinburgh festival, an event she chaired, and subsequently became a vocal supporter of his work. Under her guidance, Brand appeared on high-profile ITV programs including Richard and Judy's Book Club and was booked multiple times for the daytime series Loose Women. He also delivered a controversial speech at ITV's senior management conference in January 2007, an event organized by his management team.

Also read Donald Trump Jr. defends Russell Brand as he is sentenced to 10 years for rape

Internal Opposition and Executive Pushback

Despite Sharman's support, not all ITV leadership viewed Brand favorably. Claudia Rosencrantz, the controller of entertainment at the time, vetoed a proposal to make Brand the host of the Brit Awards in 2006, citing that he was utterly gross and repellent. Brand eventually hosted the ceremony in 2007 after Rosencrantz left the network and Paul Jackson assumed the role of controller of entertainment.

Behavioral Concerns and Industry Reactions

Sources describe Brand's behavior during his ITV appearances as problematic and offensive. At the 2007 management conference, Brand arrived late and appeared intoxicated before delivering a speech described by attendees as vile and misogynistic. Several senior executives walked out of the session, and former ITV chairman Michael Grade was reported to have expressed disbelief at the decision to book him.

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Recent Legal Convictions and Sentencing

Russell Brand was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison following his conviction for raping a fan in early 2009 and committing three additional sexual assaults. Judge Joel Bennathan noted that Brand's celebrity entourage had indulged his dreadful behavior during the peak of his fame. Images of Sharman with Brand and his agent John Noel have been removed from online platforms following the verdict.

Harper Beckham Skincare Brand Launch

In related entertainment news, Harper Beckham has selected Girl Skin as the third name for her upcoming skincare line after previous trademark attempts were rejected. The United States Patent and Trademark Office denied earlier applications for Hiku by Harper and Harlo by Harper due to conflicts with existing entities.

Business Strategy and Launch Timeline

Victoria Beckham is investing three million dollars into the venture through her company H7B Ltd. The brand is scheduled for launch in the second half of next year, likely after Harper completes her GCSE examinations in May and June. The product line will include cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and lip balms aimed at the teenage market.