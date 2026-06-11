ITV to report third quarter figures as CMA and Ofcom probe £1.6bn Sky deal

ITV will report third quarter figures next Wednesday as the CMA and Ofcom investigate its £1.6 billion deal to sell its media and entertainment arm to Sky after Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy intervened on public interest grounds.

ITV will report its third quarter trading figures next Wednesday as investigations continue into its £1.6 billion deal to sell its media and entertainment arm to Sky.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy formally intervened on public interest concerns, triggering probes by the Competition and Markets Authority and regulator Ofcom. The regulators have a deadline to report back to her by January 27 on the impact of the deal on media plurality in the UK and free speech. The group behind hit shows such as I'm A Celebrity...

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Regulatory scrutiny impacts ITV Sky deal

Get Me Out Of Here will report its latest quarterly figures as questions swirl over what the scrutiny could mean for the deal. There are also concerns about whether the investigations could lead to delays in completing the tie-up. Russ Mould, AJ Bell investment director, said: ITV is hoping to change the channel and start a new season with a fresh cast by selling off its broadcast business and concentrating on TV production.

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This will remove its reliance on advertising spend, which is heavily linked to the ups and downs of the economy and has an outsized impact on investor sentiment. But he said Ms Nandy's intervention has upset the applecart. He added: At the very least this could delay any deal from getting across the line.

Management will be expected to address concerns that this might scupper its shift in strategy and what it might do if the deal ends up being blocked. Ms Nandy will also bring forward new streaming legislation in view of her specific concerns over the tie-up. This will ensure the public interest test can apply to on-demand programmes as well as broadcasting.

Sky acquisition creates major streaming rival

ITV struck a deal in July to sell its media and entertainment division to Sky, in a move which would create a major competitor to the global streaming giants. The sale includes ITV's terrestrial TV channels and streaming service ITVX but does not include its production arm, ITV Studios, which makes shows including I'm A Celebrity and popular dramas such as Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

The group's update on Wednesday will be looked to for signs of a pick up in revenues and profits after ITV said its performance would be weighted to the second half due to scheduling of shows and licensing deals. But it cautioned in July that advertising revenues were set to fall around 5% year-on-year in the third quarter due to macro-economic headwinds.

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This comes despite a boost from the World Cup in July, which helped advertising revenues lift 3% in the previous three months. In its first half, ITV saw pre-tax profits increase by 16% to £78 million as total group revenues rose 2% to £1.89 billion.