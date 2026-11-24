ITV producers held private talks with Mariella Frostrup after her description of AJ Odudu sparked claims of microaggression and racial stereotyping on I'm A Celebrity.

ITV producers have intervened in a controversy surrounding I'm A Celebrity contestant Mariella Frostrup after a clash with campmate AJ Odudu led to accusations of racial insensitivity. The 64-year-old broadcaster faced scrutiny for describing the 38-year-old TV presenter as aggressive and dramatic during a kitchen dispute, prompting calls for an apology from viewers and fellow cast members.

Core Details Of The Kitchen Dispute

The incident occurred during Sunday night's episode when Frostrup and Odudu attempted to resolve differences regarding cooking duties. The conversation escalated into heated tensions, with Frostrup accusing Odudu of behaving aggressively toward her. This characterization of Odudu's demeanor immediately sparked a backlash on social media, where viewers argued that labeling a Black woman as aggressive perpetuates harmful racial stereotypes.

Also read I’m A Celebrity bosses ‘speak to Mariella Frostrup over language to AJ Odudu’

Odudu later addressed the incident directly, stating that being called aggressive is a triggering word for her. Model Leomie Anderson further explained the connotations of the term to fellow campmate Joanna Page, noting that Black women are frequently painted as aggressive merely for expressing themselves. Anderson emphasized that using such terms in this context was inappropriate and contributed to a damaging narrative.

Stakeholder Positions And Public Reaction

Supporters of Odudu have voiced strong concern regarding the cumulative emotional toll of such microaggressions. Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse and comedian Judi Love have publicly rushed to offer support to Odudu from outside the jungle. Mabuse highlighted the difficulty in protecting oneself from these subtle forms of discrimination, noting that the exhaustion stems from constantly having to explain why these comments hurt.

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Conversely, friends close to Frostrup have defended her actions, describing the experience as emotionally challenging for the broadcaster. Sources stated that Frostrup is a family woman who was away from her loved ones with no contact, which has affected her significantly. They emphasized that she is known for being honest and direct, traits that sometimes come across as bossy or controlling but are often just capable leadership from older women.

ITV's Response And Duty Of Care

The fallout was serious enough for ITV bosses to step in yesterday, with producers understood to have held a private conversation with Frostrup. Sources indicate that management addressed her use of offensive, outdated, and inappropriate terminology. This intervention underscores the network's responsibility to manage the complex social dynamics within the jungle and protect its contestants from harmful rhetoric.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed that the production team monitors everyone in camp 24/7. The spokesperson stated that if they feel someone has overstepped the line by using inappropriate language or displaying unacceptable behavior, they take steps to intervene. The duty of care for contestants is of the utmost importance, with measures in place to support them before, during, and after filming.

Future Implications For The Contestants

Frostrup now faces a Bushtucker Trial involving a snake, which may compound the pressure she is already under. While some viewers were divided on her initial behavior in the camp, seeing her as either bossy or capable, the current race row has shifted the focus entirely to her language and its impact.

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Frostrup entered the jungle to show that women over 50 can take on tough challenges and that age does not define capability. However, the current situation highlights the risks of stepping out of one's comfort zone. Her family remains her safe landing space, and she will likely lean on them for support once the filming concludes.