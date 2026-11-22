ITV has launched an investigation into Coronation Street actor Jacob Roberts after footage appeared to show him in a verbal altercation outside a Manchester bar. Police attended the scene but made no arrests.

ITV has launched an investigation into Coronation Street actor Jacob Roberts following an alleged bar altercation in Manchester. The actor, who has played Det Con Kit Green on the soap since 2024, is reportedly being investigated over footage that appears to show him shouting outside Kiely's Irish Bar on 8 November.

Greater Manchester Police said officers attended a bar on Watson Street at about 02:30 GMT following reports of a disturbance. No arrests have been made. An ITV spokesperson said: We are investigating this matter and will be speaking to Jacob Roberts. The broadcaster is examining whether Roberts breached conduct expectations, as stars must be mindful not to bring the broadcaster or show into disrepute.

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Jacob Roberts Allegedly Shouts Expletives At Staff

In the past, formal investigations have led to talent having their contracts terminated or not renewed. The footage reportedly shows Roberts rowing with staff in the doorway through a security gate, which was pulled across to keep him out. The 36-year-old yells, You f***ing virgin c**t and then Slag, f**k off to a woman trying to intervene. He was restrained by a man while jabbing his finger through the gate, pointing at staff during the expletive rant.

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One horrified woman is heard saying, Oi! Oi! to try to get his attention and calm the situation while he fires his insults, his expression angry. Roberts was allegedly trying to get into the bar, with staff claiming he was acting aggressively and swearing when he was told he could not come in as the venue was closing.

He reportedly threw out the Do you know who I am? line when refused entry at closing time, then called the security guard a d**k. Several nightclub workers have condemned Roberts's behaviour as not acceptable, with a doorman for Kiely's Irish bar suggesting he has abused his position and should be sacked. He explained that Roberts arrived at the venue a fortnight ago with friends when he was told they were closing.

He was saying, You f**k this, you f**k that. I said, I don't care who you are. I told him to f**k off.

Security Guard Describes Aggressive Altercation

Then he said, You are being a d****d. The bouncer added: The manager came out and called the police. As soon as the manager called the police, that is when he walked off. I told the police he was being aggressive, and I just walked away.

He started kicking off again. He said, Do you want to have it? He described Roberts as aggressive, while the bar manager recalled: He called a woman a slag. He was trying to fight the doorman.

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I had to phone the police. I never call the police because we never have any trouble. He is a very calm doorman and never raises his voice. A third bar worker said he was out of order and was really pushing it, leading to him allegedly shoving another customer during the altercation.

Consultant Condemns Misogynistic Language Used By Actor

She insisted Roberts certainly wouldn't be welcome back, especially as no remorse was shown afterwards. Meanwhile, Teresa Parker, who is a consultant on violence against women and girls and has worked alongside Corrie writers on storylines, said she knows how seriously the soap takes this issue. It is disappointing to see an actor from the show being verbally aggressive towards a woman and using misogynistic language.

You can challenge what might be a frustrating situation without choosing to speak to women like this. Roberts previously played Damon Kinsella on the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks from 2017 until 2023, before joining the cobbles in 2024. He has also appeared in Emmerdale and recently starred in the crossover episode Corriedale. His storylines on Coronation Street include being diagnosed with male breast cancer as well as fathering a child after an illicit affair with his girlfriend's daughter.

Roberts has been at the centre of some major Corrie storylines since he joined, most recently dumping Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) before sleeping with her daughter, Bethany (Lucy Fallon), resulting in a scandalous pregnancy. Kit was also diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, a story that Roberts shaved his head for so he could portray it accurately. The investigation remains ongoing and ITV has said it will speak with Roberts about the matter.