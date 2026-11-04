ITV Power Outage Disrupts Lorraine and This Morning Broadcast

A power cut at ITV's Covent Garden studio caused significant scheduling chaos on Wednesday morning, removing Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women from the airwaves.

A sudden power outage at the ITV headquarters in London created immediate broadcasting chaos on Wednesday morning. The electrical failure forced the network to pull three major daytime programs off the air simultaneously. Viewers expecting their usual morning television schedule were instead met with technical disruptions and pre-recorded content.

Impact On Daytime Programming Schedule

The blackout directly affected the live transmission of Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women. ITV confirmed that the incident occurred overnight in the wider area surrounding their Covent Garden studio complex. The company issued a public statement explaining that they were unable to broadcast these specific shows live on the day of the outage. They promised to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

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The disruption began before the scheduled start times for the affected programs. Hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls appeared on Good Morning Britain to inform viewers of the situation. They announced that Lorraine would not be airing due to the power cut at the studio. To fill the gap, their own show was extended by thirty minutes to cover the usual time slot for Lorraine Kelly.

Host Reactions And Viewer Sentiment

Lorraine Kelly addressed the issue directly via her social media channels while commuting to work. She described the situation as a 'little bit of a hoo-ha' and confirmed her show would not air. She mentioned that the production team hoped to resolve the technical issues around eleven o'clock. This delay meant that This Morning would likely start later than its standard broadcast time.

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Kelly expressed disappointment about missing her planned interview with Sharleen Spiteri from the band Texas. She stated that the guest appearance would need to be rescheduled for a future date. Her Instagram caption noted that such events are unavoidable and wished her audience well until she returned the following day.

Viewers reacted strongly to the scheduling shake-up on social media platform X. Many users expressed frustration over the chaotic nature of the morning broadcast. Comments ranged from confusion about which programs were actually running to complaints about the lack of clear information. Some viewers noted that Good Morning Britain seemed to be cutting out abruptly during ad breaks.

Technical Glitches And Extended Coverage

Good Morning Britain remained on air until ten o'clock but experienced its own technical difficulties. During an advertising break, the screen displayed only the ITV logo instead of commercial content. Susanna Reid apologized to viewers affected by this specific glitch. She acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the situation, describing it as a rollercoaster for both staff and audience.

When the broadcast returned from the break, This Morning did not begin live. Instead, the channel aired highlights from previous episodes. Presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were visible in the studio alongside a notice confirming the pre-recorded status. This decision came after initial expectations that the show would simply be delayed rather than replaced entirely.

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Long Term Scheduling Adjustments At ITV

This incident occurred against the backdrop of recent changes to ITV's daytime strategy. The network has been adjusting its programming lineup throughout the year. Lorraine is being reduced from a one-hour format to just thirty minutes per episode. Starting in 2026, the show will only run for thirty weeks annually.

Loose Women is undergoing a similar reduction in broadcast frequency. It will also air for only thirty weeks each year. During periods when these two shows are off the air, Good Morning Britain extends its runtime. The morning news program now runs from six o'clock until ten o'clock to fill the gap.

The power outage highlighted the vulnerability of live broadcasting infrastructure. Even with robust contingency plans, external factors like grid failures can disrupt entire schedules. ITV continues to monitor the situation as they prepare to return to their standard lineup. Fans of the affected programs are waiting for confirmation that all systems are back online.