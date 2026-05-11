ITV's Believe Me Drama Receives Critical Acclaim for Powerful Depiction of John Worboys Case

A detailed examination of the critical response to the ITV series Believe Me, which explores the crimes of John Worboys and the survivors' struggle for justice.

The newly released ITV drama titled Believe Me has quickly garnered significant attention and wide critical acclaim for its unflinching and sensitive portrayal of the crimes committed by John Worboys , the notorious black cab rapist.

This four-part series, which premiered its first episode on Sunday evening, has sparked a wave of intense discussions among television critics, many of whom have praised the production for its ability to handle such a traumatic subject with dignity and purpose. Central to the success of the show are the standout performances of the lead cast.

Daniel Mays delivers a chilling performance as Worboys, capturing the predatory nature of a man who used his position of trust to drug and assault countless women in the back of his London taxi. Meanwhile, Aimée-Ffion Edwards and Aasiya Shah provide powerful, heart-wrenching performances as two of the victims, bringing to light the enduring trauma and the immense strength required to seek justice in a system that often fails the vulnerable.

Critics have been particularly impressed by the technical and artistic choices made by the production team. Christopher Stevens, writing for the Daily Mail, awarded the show five stars and highlighted the brilliance of Daniel Mays' acting. He noted that Mays excels at portraying a blend of creepy chirpiness, turning this unsettling persona up to the maximum.

Stevens remarked that even when the character is barely seen—sometimes appearing only as eyes in a rear-view mirror or a face shrouded in shadow—his presence is enough to turn the blood to ice. This atmospheric approach helps to maintain a sense of dread and tension throughout the narrative.

Furthermore, the script, penned by the BAFTA-winning writer Jeff Pope, is lauded for its depth. Pope's commitment to authenticity is evident in the years he spent building trust with the women who are fictionally represented in the series, ensuring that their voices remained central to the storytelling process. The drama also expands its scope to include the broader fight for legal accountability.

Later episodes delve into the story of Carrie, portrayed by Miriam Petche, who would later become known as the future Mrs. Boris Johnson. Her role in taking the fight public when Worboys was considered for parole adds another layer of complexity to the narrative, illustrating the collective effort of survivors to ensure the perpetrator remained behind bars.

Lucy Mangan of The Guardian praised the series for rightly pushing the perpetrator into the background and placing the spotlight firmly on the survivors, calling the result a sensitive and compelling look at the arduous fight for justice. Similarly, Johnathon Hughes from the Radio Times described Jeff Pope as a maestro of the genre, capable of eloquently voicing the public's profound anger toward a legal system that frequently gets things spectacularly wrong.

Despite the majority of positive reviews, the series has not been without its detractors. Some critics have raised concerns about the nature of true crime dramatizations. Anita Singh of The Telegraph, while praising the performances of Edwards and Shah, gave the show three stars and questioned whether such programmes risk tipping into the realm of queasy entertainment if they cannot fully justify their existence. This sentiment was echoed by Nick Hilton of The Independent, who also awarded three stars.

Hilton argued that while the cast handled the material with sensitivity, the show seemed burdened by an obligation to depict the actual offending acts to prove the complacency of the establishment. He described some of these moments as jarringly tawdry, suggesting that they disrupted the overall flow and tone of an otherwise important story.

However, these criticisms were countered by other reviewers who saw the visceral nature of the show as a necessary component of its message. Ben Dowell, writing for The Times, strongly disagreed with the notion that the series was exploitative. He argued that Pope successfully marshaled a complex web of legal battles and personal tragedies into a punchy and dramatically coherent whole.

In his view, Believe Me stands apart from prurient true crime shows and is instead a must-watch piece of television that serves a higher purpose. By blending personal agony with a critique of systemic failure, the series manages to honor the victims while demanding a reflection on how society and the law protect perpetrators. The drama is currently airing on ITV1 and is available for streaming on ITVX, continuing to provoke conversation about the intersection of art, crime, and justice





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