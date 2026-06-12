ITV's 'The Blame' Trailer Reveals Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth's Dynamic in New Police Drama

The first trailer for ITV's autumn police drama The Blame, starring Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth, showcases their chemistry as detectives unravel a murder case entangled with corruption and personal betrayal. Keegan discusses her return to acting after motherhood and her supportive collaboration with Booth.

The first trailer for ITV 's upcoming police drama The Blame has been released, showcasing the on-screen chemistry between leads Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth . This series marks Keegan's first major role since the birth of her daughter Palma last year, a transition she has described as daunting.

The Blame, scheduled to air this autumn, follows Detectives Emma Crane and Tom Radley as they investigate the murder of a teenage ice skater in a quiet town. What begins as a straightforward case soon unravels into a complex web of secrets, suspicion, and systemic corruption. As Emma and Tom dig deeper, an unexpected lead emerges, forcing Emma to question the integrity of those closest to her, including her fellow officers.

The trailer hints at high stakes, with Tom warning Emma that their investigation could 'blow up their department.

' A tense confrontation ensues when Emma challenges a colleague, realizing this person was the last to see the victim alive. The duo is later ambushed outside the police station, underscoring the danger they face. Emma's defiant declaration, 'I invite you to test me,' highlights her resolve. Keegan has spoken positively about her return to work, praising the supportive production environment and her immediate rapport with Booth.

She revealed that their bond was forged through quizzes in the makeup chair and shared meals, creating an organic chemistry that translates to the screen. Following The Blame, Keegan will star in another Harlan Coben adaptation, The Woods, for Netflix. This series, set to follow the success of 2024's Fool Me Once, sees Keegan play Lucy Silverfield, a woman with deep personal secrets who reconnects with her first love, Paul Copeland, to solve a cold case.

The story revolves around the disappearance of Paul's sister from a summer camp twenty years ago and the discovery of a body that suggests she may have survived. Keegan expressed excitement about exploring Lucy's vulnerability and emotional complexity. Harlan Coben, who serves as executive producer through Final Twist Productions, called The Woods one of his most personal novels, drawing from his own experience as a young camp counselor.

The Woods promises a gripping narrative of family trauma, buried truths, and the relentless pursuit of justice, further cementing Keegan's status as a leading actress in high-profile thrillers





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The Blame ITV Michelle Keegan Douglas Booth Police Drama Trailer The Woods Harlan Coben Netflix Fool Me Once

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